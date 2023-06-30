Starting pitcher Cason Long threw a five-inning no-hitter Wednesday, June 28, as St. Anthony’s Society (17-4) won a 10-0 game over Heat Siphon (6-13) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Out of 15 outs recorded by Long in the five-inning gem, 12 were by strikeout. He walked one batter in the game.
The Saints held an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play, then plated six runs in the home half of the third for a 7-0 advantage. With Long holding the Pumpers’ bats at bay, the Saints plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and one more in the fifth to invoke the 10-run mercy rule and end the game early.
St. Anthony’s had seven players hit one single in the game. Long helped out his own cause as he was 1 for 1 at the plate with three runs scored. Quinn Painter was 1 for 1 with two runs scored, while Ethan Haydo was 1 for 2 with one run scored. Donovan Trimble was 1 for 1 with one run scored for the Saints, while teammate Evan Springob was 1 for 3 with one run scored. Joey Crimboli and Seth Spillar added one single apiece, while Max Dlugos and Bryson Gessler each added one run for St. Anthony’s.
In addition to seven singles, the Saints’ batters routinely worked the count en route to seven walks and also benefited from three errors by Heat Siphon.
Starting pitcher Noah Dixon took the loss for the Pumpers as he struck out four batters and walked five. He was relieved by Anderson Varchetti, who walked a pair.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.