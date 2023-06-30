Cason Long fires a no-hitter

Starting pitcher Cason Long threw a five-inning no-hitter Wednesday as St. Anthony’s Society won 10-0 over Heat Siphon. Long struck out 12 batters in the game. He is shown throwing a pitch during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball game earlier this season at Rosa-Oglietti Park.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Starting pitcher Cason Long threw a five-inning no-hitter Wednesday, June 28, as St. Anthony’s Society (17-4) won a 10-0 game over Heat Siphon (6-13) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Out of 15 outs recorded by Long in the five-inning gem, 12 were by strikeout. He walked one batter in the game.

