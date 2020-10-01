Will Casey scored twice against Connellsville Area, including the game-winning goal in double-overtime to seal a 3-2 victory for the Greater Latrobe boys soccer team during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 matchup Wednesday at Rossi Field.
The Wildcats improved to 3-2 in the section and overall. Greater Latrobe bounced back in section play after a 7-0 defeat at Pittsburgh Central Catholic on Monday. The Wildcats won two of their first three games, against Penn-Trafford and Hempfield Area, before Monday’s loss at Pittsburgh Central Catholic.
Connellsville Area took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half on a penalty kick.
Casey leveled the score with 10 minutes left in the half, following up on rebound after a shot by Nolan Agostoni.
The teams traded goals at the 24-minute mark of the second half, as the Falcons first and then moments later Agostoni scored to tie the score at 2-2.
Greater Latrobe had several scoring opportunities during regulation, but Connellsville Area fended them off to send the game to overtime.
Neither team was able to capitalize in the first overtime, but in the final moments of the second OT, Agostoni assisted Casey in front of the Falcons’ net for the game-winning score.
Greater Latrobe now sits in fourth place in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3, as the Wildcats look to qualify for the postseason. Last year, Greater Latrobe placed fifth in the section, just missing the playoffs at 5-8-1 in the section and 7-9-1 overall.
The Wildcats face section-newcomer Taylor Allderdice (2-1, 2-1) 3 p.m. Saturday on the road during a key matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.