Being out of touch with the latest goings on due to sick leave for over two months I am now getting tidbits of what’s happening in the great outdoors.
I received a phone call from a Latrobe angler who not only wanted to know about my whereabouts but inform me what was going on in the sport he loves so much – fishing.
“You know, Paul, more and more people have taken to carp fishing on the Loyalhanna Creek,” he said. He went on to state, “Even though the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission promotes it, what they prohibit is using a light to lure the fish in.”
I checked with the PFBC and a representative said “shining a light on these fish to draw them in is legal. What is illegal is shining lights on buildings and structures.”
I think it’s good these fish are being removed from all waters.
When they get into a hole, they take over certain areas and don’t permit other fish to reside there.
This has been a problem for a long time. One of the spots was under Rolling Rock Bridge. Now they have spread to numerous areas throughout the creek causing havoc wherever they go. Fishing them out is music to my ears.
Steve Gordon, Latrobe ardent angler, recently called to tell me he caught a huge carp at Lower Twin Lake exceeding his previous catch of 20 pounds. It took him some time to haul in.
Congratulations to Forbes Trail Chapter’s Trout Unlimited President Larry Myers who was recently presented with the Don Robb Memorial Award for long-term service to the chapter.
He has served the chapter as president for two terms. During his tenure, he initiated Forbes’ Trail’s highly successful Disabled Veteran’s Fishing Day, and Linn Run Watershed Conservation Plan. By securing grants and through several successful fundraising campaigns, he strengthened the chapter’s financial standing and with his public relations skills, he raised the profile of FTTU, attracting volunteers and new members.
Its membership roster increased by at least 100 during his time in office.
He has spent countless hours coordinating with partner organizations, volunteers, and schools to make FTTU projects and events happen.
For all of his efforts, the membership presented him with the chapter’s highest honor, the Don Robb Memorial Award along with a beautiful wood carving – “Linn Run Brookie” handcrafted by Rod Cross. This work of art incorporates actual driftwood from the Linn Run stream.
The membership, officers, and directors would like to thank Myers for all his tireless efforts in making FTTU what they feel is the premier TU chapter of Pennsylvania.
FTTU recently formed an advocacy committee led by Rod Cross. The purpose of the committee is to keep abreast of the current events and to act when the local water resources are threatened.
Currently, the committee has been working with the Mountain Watershed Association attending meetings and commenting to the DEP on the permitting of the proposed expansion of the Rustic Ridge coal mine located in Donegal Township, Westmoreland County, and Saltlick Township, Fayette County.
The proposed expansion would add another 1,452 acres to the existing permit and would bring the mine into the Loyalhanna Creek watershed.
The FTTU staff reminds its membership that its Annual Membership Meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m. at the Nimick Family Education Center, 6 Old Lincoln Highway West, Ligonier, PA 15658. Election of officers and directors will take place. Members are encouraged to attend.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.