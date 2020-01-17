Carlynton cooled off the Derry Area girls’ basketball team with its hot three-point shooting.
The Lady Cougars completed a season sweep against Derry Area with a 42-31 victory during a WPIAL Class 3A,Section 3 game Thursday at Carlynton.
Derry Area entered the contest on a five-game win streak, which propelled the Lady Trojans to the top of the section. Derry Area had won eight of nine, including five straight.
The Lady Trojans’ loss created a three-way tie at the top of the section.
Derry Area is now 6-2 in section play and 9-5 overall. Deer Lakes (6-2, 9-4) and Carlynton (6-2, 7-7) are also tied with the Lady Trojans for the top spot. East Allegheny (5-3, 7-7) currently holds the fourth and final playoff spot while Shady Side Academy (4-4, 7-8) and South Allegheny (4-4, 6-9) are also in the hunt.
Derry Area is back in action today (6 p.m.) in an exhibition at Penns Manor Area, the fourth time this season the Lady Trojans played back-to-back games.
The Lady Trojans will host South Allegheny on Monday (7:15 p.m.) in section play. DA topped South Allegheny, 58-39, in a road game earlier this season.
Derry Area’s last loss prior to Thursday came on Dec. 27, a 12-point setback against Belle Vernon Area during the opening game of the Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament. The Lady Trojans’ last — and only — section loss before Thursday came on Dec. 12, a seven-point home loss against Carlynton.
This time, Carlynton’s three-point shooting was the difference. The Lady Cougars knocked down six three-pointers while Derry Area nailed just two.
Three players were in double figures for Carlynton. Kendall Kline led the way with 12 points while Angelicah Diallo and Jada Lee both followed with 11. Lee, Kline and Diallo had five of Carlynton’s six three-pointers.
Tiana Moracco led DA with a game-high 13 points. Hannah Wedow had a pair of three-pointers for seven points and Danielle Mullen one back with six points.
Carlynton jumped out to a quick start with a 16-10 through one quarter. The Lady Cougars continued to press, outscoring Derry Area, 13-6, in the second period for a 29-16 halftime lead.
Derry Area managed just two points and Carlynton four in a low-scoring six-point third quarter, as the Lady Cougars held a 33-18 lead entering the fourth period.
Derry Area outscored Carlynton in the fourth quarter by four points, 13-9, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Cougars defeated the Lady Trojans for the second time this season.
DERRY AREA (31)
Wedow 2-1-7; Nuttall 0-0-0; Mullen 2-2-6; Moracco 6-1-13; Kelly 1-1-3; Huber 0-0-0; Aukerman 1-0-2. Totals, 12-5(14)—31
CARLYNTON (42)
Melko 0-1-1; Williams 2-0-4; Diallo 4-2-11; Lee 2-5-11; N. Turner 1-0-3; Kline 3-4-12. Totals, 12-12(25)—42
Score by Quarters
Derry Area 10 6 2 13 — 31 Carlynton 16 13 4 9 — 42
Three-point field goals: Wedow-2; Lee-2, Kline-2, Diallo, Turner
