It was a bit of a pitchers duel that happened at Legion-Keener Park Wednesday as the Cardinals and Phillies faced off in Latrobe Little League contest.
Anthony Petalino got the win for the Cardinals holding the Phillies scoreless through six innings. He struck out 11 and walked no one in his just-over-six-innings pitched.
For the Phillies, Brody Schober struck out nine and walked four.
The game remained knotted at 0-all through three-and-a-half innings. The Cardinals would get on the scoreboard in the bottom-of-the-third inning, when Petalino singled and drove in the first run of the game, putting the Cards up 1-0.
The Cardinals’ other run was scored when the bases were loaded in the fourth inning and the Phillies walked in a run making the score 2-0.
Petalino, Mason Muchinski and Will Hebenthal hit singles for the Cardinals.
Mattox Eury and Tucker Wilcox hit a double each for the Phillies.
The Cardinals are now 4-6 and the Phillies are 3-5.
Pirates 26, Red Sox 15
In a barn-burner of a game Tuesday at Legion-Keener Park, the Pirates outscored the Red Sox 26-15 to score a Latrobe Little League victory.
It was the sixth inning when the bats really came alive for both teams. The Pirates chalked up 14 runs in the top of the inning while the Red Sox added eight runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Pirates’ Fletcher Wnek hit three singles, and a triple and knocked in four RBIs to lead all scorers. Tanner Huemme, Jaxon Markevski, Cael Brown, Parker Holt, Bryce Shuey and Cael Ruffner drive in three RBIs apiece. Holt had a triple, while Huemme and Ruffner had a double each.
Alex Orr led the Red Sox with a double and a triple while driving in two runs. Matt Smail had two singles and a triple, while, also, driving in two RBIs. Drew Blossey and Vinny Razza each drove in two RBIs for the Red Sox.
Markevski earned the win, walking none and striking out five.
The Pirates sit at a perfect 6-0 as the Red Sox fall to 1-8.
