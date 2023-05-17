The Cardinals (3-4) stopped a furious last-minute rally Monday, May 15, before scoring the winning run in the final inning to top the Yankees (3-2) by a 6-5 score in Latrobe Little League action.
The Cardinals got on the board first with a four-run first inning. They added another run in the third inning for a 5-0 lead. The Yankees responded with five runs in the sixth inning to knot the game at five runs apiece, by the Cardinals plated one run in the home half of the inning to take the 6-5 win. The Cardinals collected eight hits in the game but committed four errors in the field. The Yankees plated five runs on three hits while committing just one error.
