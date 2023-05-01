Deacon Everett had a triple to help lead the Cardinals to a 2-1 Latrobe Little League win over the Rockies on Saturday at Legion-Keener Field.
The Rockies got on the scoreboard first, getting their one run in the bottom of the first. The two teams would trade scoreless innings until the Cardinals made their move in the top of the fourth, tying the game at 1-all.
The Cardinals went ahead for good in the top of the sixth inning and sealed the win.
Logan McClain had two doubles for the Cardinals, while Mason Munchinski and Will Benning each had a hit.
Luke Ament and Brayden Rudy had two singles for the Rockies, while Alex Theys added a single.
Munchinski earned the win for the Cardinals as he struck out 11 and walked one. Ament took the loss, striking out eight and walking one.
The Cardinals improve to 1-1 as the Rockies fall to 1-1.
