A big third inning helped elevate the Cardinals to a 4-2 Latrobe Little League victory over the Rockies Monday.
Anthony Petalino was the first run scored for the Cardinals in the top-of-the-fourth inning. He scored on an error.
Will Hebenthal would drive in the next RBI putting the Cardinals up 2-0.
Gavin Jamieson would next single to drive in another RBI, making it 3-0.
The Rockies showed signs of a rally in the bottom of the inning when Luke Ament drove in a run to bring the score to 3-1.
The Cardinals would add another run in the fifth inning to make the score 4-1 heading into the bottom-of-the-sixth inning.
Mason Perla drove in an RBI to bring the Rockies to 4-2, which is as close as they would get.
Petalino hit the only extra-base hit for the Cardinals, a double. Ament hit a double, the only extra-base hit, for the Rockies.
Mason Munchiski earned the win for the Cardinals. He struck out six and walked two. Bryson Gessler took the loss for the Rockies. He walked none and struck out nine.
