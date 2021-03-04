At this rate, Greater Latrobe is going to give its head basketball coach a heart attack.
But as long as the Wildcats continue to find a way, Brad Wetzel will live with it.
With the pandemic still going on, Greater Latrobe has played only 14 games this season as it is.
Four of them have been decided in the final eight seconds, and three of those — one way or another — have gone right down to the buzzer.
Well, the Cardiac Cats did it again.
Only this time, it was in the playoffs.
And for the third time in those four games, it was senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger who gave Greater Latrobe the win.
It was Sickenberger’s three-point play with 43 seconds left that marked lead change No. 20 — that’s right, 20 — in Wednesday night’s WPIAL Class 5A first-round playoff game at Thomas Jefferson.
There were also 11 ties and neither team led by more than four.
And, after Greater Latrobe sophomore guard Landon Butler added a free throw 33 seconds later, Thomas Jefferson missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer as the No. 10-seeded Wildcats went on the road and came away with a scintillating 61-59 victory over Thomas Jefferson.
“I’m enjoying a season like this,” Wetzel insisted. These guys always seem to find a way to execute a play, whatever it is.
“There’s no give-up in them. No matter what happens, they play right to the end.”
Now, after knocking off the No. 7 seed — which went in with only four losses in 22 games — Greater Latrobe will take its 8-6 record to 17-2 New Castle Area, the No. 2 seed, for a WPIAL Class 5A quarterfinal-round game at noon on Saturday at New Castle Area.
“We knew we were absolutely up against it,” Wetzel allowed. “We had to have one of our best games.
“I think we had our best game. That’s what it took to beat these guys.”
Greater Latrobe’s last playoff win came in February 2018 when the Wildcats defeated Butler Area in the WPIAL Class 6A opening round of the playoffs.
Thomas Jefferson (18-5) went into the game with the reputation of being a physical team. But the Wildcats didn’t let TJ push them around...literally and figuratively.
“Thomas Jefferson’s a terrific basketball team,” Wetzel added. “They’re very tough and physical.
“Even if you get a clean steal or rebound, they come right back in after it. Just tough kids.
“A lot of credit to Thomas Jefferson. They’re a well-coached team.
“I just thought, tonight, our guys wouldn’t be denied.”
With the Jaguars holding a 59-57 edge following a three-pointer from a freshman, Evan Berger, Greater Latrobe was called for a charge, giving the ball back to Thomas Jefferson. Wetzel then called time with 1:50 to play.
Out of the timeout, Thomas Jefferson went into a kind of four-corners offense. And the Jaguars not only got two shots at the hoop, they were able to rebound both misses.
Eventually, Thomas Jefferson senior guard Jake Pugh went to the free-throw line, but he missed the front end of a one-and-one. Senior guard Frank Newill came down with the ball for Greater Latrobe.
At the other end, Ryan Sickenberger took a pass underneath the basket from his younger brother Chase, a junior forward, and turned it into a three-point play to put the Wildcats ahead, 60-59. That was with 43 seconds to go as Wetzel got another timeout.
And Greater Latrobe then got a steal from Chase Sickenberger. However, Newill couldn’t convert the front end of a one-and-one.
But, like Thomas Jefferson did earlier, Butler grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled. With the Wildcats now in the double-bonus, Butler made the second of the two free throws, and it was 61-59 with time being called with 10 ticks left.
Greater Latrobe subsequently picked up the Jaguars full-court man-to-man, forcing them to take more time off of the clock in advancing the ball. Thomas Jefferson did work it around, and senior guard Ian Hansen got an open look from the left wing, but his three-point try bounced off the rim as time expired.
“We never fully got the pace that we wanted. But it was there enough to have an effect,” Wetzel offered.
Thanks to 6-foot-6 forward Ethan Dunsey, who put back many of his own misses and posted a game-high 22 points, TJ actually had four more field goals — 26-22 — than Greater Latrobe. But the Wildcats hit six threes, to three for Thomas Jefferson, and went 11 of 16 from the free-throw line compared to five of 12 for the Jaguars.
Four of Greater Latrobe’s treys came in the first half, including two each by Ryan Sickenberger and senior guard Drew Clair. But the biggest lead by either team over the first two quarters was three.
Thomas Jefferson was up by that margin late in the first quarter. But Butler bottomed out a pair of free throws, and Newill tipped in a miss at the buzzer to give the Wildcats a 16-15 lead.
Greater Latrobe made it 21-18 on a trey by Ryan Sickenberger before Thomas Jefferson scored the next six points. Following a Dunsey basket, Pugh hit a pull-up jumper, and Hansen went in for a layup off of a steal, and it was 24-21 in favor of the Jaguars.
After the teams traded field goals, Ryan Sickenberger tossed in another three, and Newill pivoted around a defender and got a scoop shot to fall to put the Wildcats back on top at 28-26. The Jaguars accounted for four straight points, but Clair answered with a trey, and that gave Greater Latrobe a 31-30 halftime edge.
Four more lead changes into the third quarter, Thomas Jefferson was back in front at 50-46 — the largest margin of the game — when senior forward Preston Zandier and Berger combined for three buckets. A reverse layup by Clair brought the Wildcats within two heading into the fourth.
Thomas Jefferson matched its four-point lead to start the final frame, but Greater Latrobe went up on a Butler basket and steal — one of his six in the game — that led to a field goal from Newill to make it 57-54. The Jaguars grabbed the lead back on a hoop by Hansen and that three from Berger to set up another wild finish.
“I just liked their poise,” Wetzel said of his players. “They were all hyped up this week, ready to go.
“I don’t think they thought too many people gave them much of a chance. I think that was to our advantage.”
Of Greater Latrobe’s 61 points, 43 came from four seniors. Newill had a team-best 17 points, 11 coming in the second half. Ryan Sickenberger was right behind with 16 and was all over the place at both ends.
“I think back to the big stage he was on as a sophomore in the playoffs when he didn’t have the type of game that he would’ve liked,” Wetzel said of Ryan Sickenberger. “But he’s paid his dues.
“And now, he’s ready to play. I think all of the seniors are.
“Frank had a good second half. Drew and Nick, even though they might not have scored that much, had good all-around floor games. And I thought Landon and Chase brought their physical game, which is something we needed.”
Butler was also in double figures in scoring for the Wildcats with 11 points. Clair chipped in eight, and Chase Sickenberger seven.
“They really don’t care who scores,” Wetzel added. “As long as we get the win, they’re happy.
“Their play deserves a lot of credit. I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Three players totaled all but 12 of Thomas Jefferson’s points. Along with Dunsey, they were Hansen with 14 points and Berger at 11.
Meanwhile, New Castle Area advanced to the quarterfinals with an easy 30-point win, 68-38, against No. 15 seed Plum. Michael Wells, a 6-foot-3 junior forward who’s the leading scorer for the Red Hurricanes at 17.9 points a game, netted 21 while 6-foot-3 senior guard Sheldon Cox had 18, and sophomore guard Isaiah Boice 11.
WPIAL Class 5A
Boys Basketball Championships
First Round
——— GREATER LATROBE (61)
R. Sickenberger 6-2-16; Newill 7-2-17; Clair 3-0-8; C. Sickenberger 2-3-7; Butler 3-4-11; Rauco 1-0-2. Totals, 22-11(16)—61
THOMAS JEFFERSON (59)
Hansen 6-1-14; Kelly 2-1-5; Pugh 1-0-2; Dunsey 10-2-22; McSwiggen 0-0-0; Berger 4-0-9; Mayer 0-0-0; Zandier 3-1-7. Totals, 26-5(12)—59
Score by Quarters
Gr. Latrobe 16 15 17 13 — 61 Thom. Jeff. 15 15 20 9 — 59
Three-point field goals: R. Sickenberger-2, Newill, Clair, Butler
