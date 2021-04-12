Despite a late rally, the Greater Latrobe softball team fell, 7-6, against visiting Canon-McMillan during an exhibition on Thursday.
The two teams combined for six home runs, as the Lady Wildcats slipped to 1-2 overall.
Greater Latrobe held a one-run lead with two innings to play, but the Lady Big Macs tallied four sixth-inning runs and held on for a one-run win.
Emily Schmucker led the Lady Wildcats, going 3-for-3 at the plate, including a home run, double and two RBI. Josie Straigis and Jordan Tallman each homered, while Jordan Novak collected two hits, including a double, and scored two runs.
Jordan Tallman suffered the loss, despite fanning 16 batters. She allowed seven runs on six hits in seven innings, walking two.
In the bottom of the second, Jordan Tallman homered to give the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead. Canon-McMillan scored a pair of runs in the third, but GL tied the score, 2-2, when Schmucker hit a one-run double, plating Novak, who reached on a two-base hit.
The teams exchanged runs in the fourth inning, as Straigis hit a solo home run to tie the score, 3-3.
Schmucker’s two-out solo shot in the fifth briefly provided the Lady Wildcats a one-run lead, 4-3. However, the Lady Big Macs responded with a four-piece in the top of the sixth to go ahead, 7-4, off a Taylor Eckles grand slam.
Down to the last three outs, the Lady Wildcats scored two runs to cut the deficit to one, 7-6, but the rally fell just short.
Canon-McMillan’s Brittany Perri was the winning pitcher, tossing a complete game with 11 strikeouts and two walks. She allowed six runs on 11 hits in seven innings.
Greater Latrobe kicked off the season with a no-hit, 16-run victory at Belle Vernon Area, the 2018 WPIAL Class 4A champion, before falling to Norwin in extra innings — both in non-conference action.
The Lady Wildcats visit Albert Gallatin to open WPIAL Class 5A, Section 2 play, 4 p.m. today.
The Greater Latrobe JV team (3-0) earned 10-6 win in five innings. Bard and Thiel both had multiple hits.
———
Gr. Latrobe Canon-McMillan ab r h ab r h
DeGram 4 0 1 Higgins 4 1 1 Novak 4 2 2 Mowry 4 0 0 Schmucker 3 1 3 Ulam 2 2 1 Je Tallman 3 0 1 Freeman 3 1 1 Blair 4 0 0 Kotar 2 1 0 Jo Tallman 3 1 1 Dukes 3 0 0 Brewer 1 0 0 Eckles 3 2 3 Straigis 1 1 1 Suthrlnd 3 0 0 Bisignani 3 1 1 Adams 3 0 0 Revitsky 2 0 0 Perri 0 0 0 Williams 1 0 1 McHenry 0 0 0
Totals 29 6 11 Totals 27 7 6Canon-Mac 002 104 0 — 7 6 0Gr. Latrobe 011 110 2 — 6 11 0 Doubles: Novak, Schmucker (GL) Home Runs: Tallman, Straigis, Schmucker (GL); Higgins, Ulam. Eckles (C-M) Strikeouts by: Tallman-16 (GL); Perri-2 (C-M) Base on balls by: Tallman-2 (GL); Perri-2 (C-M) Winning pitcher: Brittany Perri Losing pitcher: Jordan Tallman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.