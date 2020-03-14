Luke Pletcher was mentally prepared for two scenarios: He could go out on top, winning the NCAA title at 141 pounds in front of a record crowd in Minnesota or he could come up short but move on from his wrestling career at Ohio State Univeristy secure in the knowledge that he did everything he could to make his dream come true.
However, things have played out much differently, in a way that never entered the Greater Latrobe High School graduate’s mind.
Pletcher was one of three natives — teammate Ethan Smith and Pitt’s Micky Phillippi are the others — to find out on Thursday that the NCAA canceled its showcase wrestling event due to fears surrounding COVID-19 (coronavirus).
“If I didn’t win a national title, I was OK with it because I did everything right,” Pletcher said Thursday night — a week before the tournament was set to begin. “If I didn’t get it, it wasn’t for me.
“The only outcome I didn’t plan for was this. It’s hard to accept.
“It’s going to be hard to deal with for sure because there’s no knowing what would have happened. Maybe I could have been a national champ; maybe I couldn’t.
“We’ll never know. That’s going to be a hard pill to swallow”
The Big Ten Conference champion, Pletcher earned the top seed in the national tournament at 141 pounds and was heading to Minneapolis with a 26-1 record, having just avenged his lone loss — to Penn State’s Nick Lee — in the conference tournament.
Smith, who grew up with Pletcher in Latrobe before moving to Maryland while he was in high school, is a redshirt sophomore for the Buckeyes. While the NCAA’s decision was hard on him, he said he feels especially bad for Pletcher.
“I’ve known Luke for so long, I can’t imagine the emotions he’s feeling,” Smith said. “He was in such a good spot mentally and physically for this last big show.
“There’s nothing I can say to (Pletcher or the other Ohio State seniors). I’m just trying to be a friend and a teammate. We’re just kind of talking and hanging out.”
An All-American in 2018 and ’19, Pletcher had a hunch earlier Thursday that the cancelation was coming, but he and his teammates went about their business as if nothing out of the ordinary was happening. But when, in the middle of practice, a coach came into the room and huddled with two other coaches, he knew the news wasn’t good.
“It was tough to keep it together,” he said of his reaction. “It was pretty quiet.
“There were some tears shed and some things you don’t want to see from your teammates. It was tough.”
Smith, a redshirt sophomore, was the No. 12 seed at 165 pounds. And while he could have two more chances to wrestle in the national tournament, he can’t look at it that way.
“Coach (Tom) Ryan preaches never say ‘next year’ because you never know when it’s going to be your last year,” Smith said. “You could get injured or lose your spot in the lineup.
“I was treating it like it’s my last one. To have it taken away…it’s really unfortunate.”
Smith went 19-13 this season, but turned in a solid performance at the Big Ten Championships in New Jersey, where he placed fourth.
“I’ve worked all year for this,” he said. “I’ve had some highs and some really low lows. The national tournament is a culmination of all of that...to let it fly and see what kind of person it’s turned you into.”
Phillippi undoubtedly would have liked that opportunity as well. The Derry Area High School graduate went 25-1 for the Panthers as a redshirt sophomore and won the Atlantic Coast Conference title at 133 pounds on Sunday. He was the No. 4 seed in the NCAA tournament.
“Definitely not the way any of us expected to end the season,” Phillippi said on a post on Instagram.
“It was a fun year for my team making our mark and showing the country how hard work and trust in the process can pay off.
“It’s disappointing knowing what was possible, but God has a plan, and all we can do is trust in it.
“Right now, there is a lot of emotions flying around, but we just have to remember how fortunate we are to be able to do what we do. Although it may be hard to see it, there is a bigger picture here.
“I couldn’t be happier to be part of Pitt wrestling. I’m grateful for my teammates and my family.
“Already working for 2021. Back to the grindstone.”
“This is obviously a very unfortunate situation,” Pitt head coach Keith Gavin said on the university-run wrestling account. “I feel for all the student-athletes, especially the seniors, who have worked so hard for their opportunity to compete at the NCAA Tournament this year.
“While it is hard to accept the fact that our season is over and there will be no championship tournament, I fully understand that this was not an easy decision and one that was made with the bigger picture in mind.”
