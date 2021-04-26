Brennan Campbell and Ryan Sickenberger starred for the Greater Latrobe track and field team during the 56th annual Butler Area Invitational.
Sickenberger placed on the track and in the field, while Campbell did the same in one of the hurdle events.
Sickenberger took fifth in the long jump with a 21-1 1/2, and he came in sixth in the 100 in :11.40. Campbell placed fourth in the 110 hurdles with a :15.72. Campbell, who took second in the 110 hurdle prelims, placed 16th overall in the 300 hurdles.
Campbell was the boys’ track MVP at the recent Lady Spartan/Wildcat Invitational at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium. He figured in on three first-place finishes, including a pair of individual efforts. He won the 110 and 300 hurdles and ran a leg in the winning 1600 relay. Sickenberger was part of that relay team, the 400 relay team that placed, and he also won the 100.
The Greater Latrobe boys’ 400 relay team placed eighth and Connor Burkey 10th in the javelin at 146-2.
Meryn Zangaro was the top finisher on the girls’ side with a 16th place effort in the shot at 28-10. The Lady Wildcats’ 400 and 1600 relay also finished 12th and 14th, respectively.
Greater Latrobe is scheduled to host Hempfield Area in a section meet on Tuesday. The Wildcats and Spartans, in addition to Derry Area, Ligonier Valley and other county teams are scheduled to participate in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Championships on Thursday at Latrobe’s Memorial Stadium.
