Greater Latrobe’s Dan Calabrace (center) is joined by Jennifer Calabrace and Vinny Calabrace, brother, back row, Greater Latrobe principal Dr. Ted Benning, AD Zac Heide, Jim Feather and Greater Latrobe football coach Ron Prady, as he signed his letter of intent to continue his academic and football career at St. Vincent College. The lineman was part of the Wildcats football team that won its first game in 50 years. He was also recognized by the NFL this past season when he had a play nominated for the NFL Way to Play Award; he would win the award. Calabrace looks to major in sports management while at SVC.
