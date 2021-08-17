C&M Seal Coating broke a third-inning tie and then pulled away for a 13-7 victory against Domination Nutz during a Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers game played at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
C&M (1-1) led 5-0 through the first inning, but Domination (0-2) tied the game, 5-5, through two-and-a-half played. C&M scored seven of the next eight runs for a 12-6 lead and the eventual win.
Carl Kuta and Kevin Czajkowski both singled three times and combined to score five runs, as the pair paced C&M at the plate. Josh Knight mashed two home runs, while Chad Rafferty and Dave Daum both singled twice and combined to cross three times. Rege Sofranko scored three runs for C&M, which scored 13 times on 13 hits.
Bryan Polo led Domination with three hits, including two doubles and a run, while Chris Arquillo added two hits, including a triple and two runs. Rich Ramsay singled twice, while Sam Calabrace, Joe Rosa and Bob Dittman all singled and scored. Joe Novak also tripled for Domination, which put up seven runs on 12 hits.
Rafferty was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and four walks. John Janick suffered the loss with a strikeout and zero walks.
———
Dominatn 041 111 0 — 7 12 3C&MSeal 502 510 x — 13 13 6 Doubles: Polo-2 (D) Triples: Novak, Arquillo (D) Home Runs: Knight-2 (C) Strikeouts by: Rafferty-4 (C); Janick-1, Gray-1, Novak-0 (D) Base on balls by: Rafferty-4 (C); Janick-0, Gray-0, Novak-0 (D) Winning pitcher: Chad Rafferty Losing pitcher: John Janick
