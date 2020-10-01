The higher seeds both advanced during quarterfinal-round playoff games in the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League.
No. 3 Heat Siphon defeated No. 6 Palko’s Auto Repair, while No. 4 C&M Seal Coating took down No. 5 Billy’s Silk Screening.
Heat Siphon will face Latrobe Center Distributing, 5 p.m. Saturday, while C&M Seal Coating squares off against White’s Plumbing, 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Pit Stop will meet Palombo’s 5:30 p.m. today, while Nut House and Watt’s Mack square off in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap.
Heat Siphon 10, Palko’s 0
Three pitchers took care of business for No. 3 Heat Siphon.
Heat Siphon moved onto the quarterfinals of the playoffs. Heat Siphon scored twice in the second, one run in the third and seven runs in the next two innings.Jason Bush was the winning pitcher, while Gary Takitch and Steve Peipock provided support. The trio limited Palko’s to a six-hit shutout with two strikeouts and two walks.
Bush led the offense with two singles and two runs, while Brian Bertoni and Nick Ciocco both singled twice and scored a run. Dan Razza doubled and scored twice, while Jeff Miele and Dave Campbell both singled. Greg Vucina and Steve Peipock both doubled, as Heat Siphon pounded out 10 runs on 13 hits.
Dave Dobbs had two of the six hits for Palko’s. Eric Hantz suffered the loss.
C&M 13, Billy’s 8
Two big innings propelled C&M Seal Coating to the next round of the playoffs.
Billy’s led 5-0 until C&M jumped in front with a seven-run fourth. C&M added to its lead with a six-run fifth to make it a 13-5 game.Mike Golkosky led the charge for C&M with three hits, including a double, while Bob Strom, Josh Knight and Dave Bolen all singled three times and combined to score four runs. Chad Rafferty and Bob Walters both singled twice and combined for four runs, while Kevin Gzajkowski had a hit and two runs. Dan Soisson also singled and scored for C&M, which pounded out 13 runs on 20 hits.
Bill Churma led Billy’s with two singles and three runs, while Keith Derk added two singles and a run. Dave Donaldson singled twice and John Brown added a hit and two runs. Craig Sacco singled and scored for Billy’s, which produced eight runs on 11 hits.
Dave Daum earned the win. Donaldson took the loss.Billy’s 102 202 1 — 8 11 3
C&M 000 760 x — 13 20 3
Doubles: Golkosky (C)
Strikeouts by: Daum-3, Czajkowski-4 (C); D Donaldson-2, Maier-3 (B)
Base on balls by: Daum-9, Czajkowski-2 (C); D Donaldson-2, Maier-2 (B)
Winning pitcher: Dave Daum
Losing pitcher: Dave Donaldson
Palko’s 000 000 0 — 0 6 3
Heat Siphon 021 430 x — 10 13 0
Doubles: Vucina, Peipock, Razza (H)
Strikeouts by: Bush-0, Takitch-1, Peipock-1 (H); E Hantz-1, Dziewulski-0, Kirchner-0 (P)
Base on balls by: Bush-0, Takitch-0, Peipock-2 (H); E Hantz-2, Dziewulski-2, Kirchner-0 (P)
Winning pitcher: Jason Bush
Losing pitcher: Eric Hantz
