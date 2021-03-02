Defense and strong goaltending led the Greater Latrobe hockey team to a significant upset against one of the top Class AA teams in the PIHL on Monday.
Senior Logan Byrd led the way on Senior Night, while classmate Alex Schall also contributed to a 2-0 upset against Hempfield Area during a PIHL Class AA game played Monday at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
“It was a great game in all three zones,” Greater Latrobe coach Josh Werner said. “We played as a team and felt we were able to keep them to the outside.”
Greater Latrobe threw out the record books for this one against rival Hempfield Area. The IceCats are fourth in the Class AA Southeast Division out of four teams, but they’re currently on a roll following their upset of the No. 3 team in the classification.
The IceCats also extracted a measure of revenge against their top rival.
Hempfield Area handed Greater Latrobe its first loss of the season in November. In that game, Hempfield Area jumped out to a 3-0 lead and held on for a two-goal advantage. That game was payback, of sorts for Hempfield Area, as the IceCats’ final win of the 2019-20 season came against the Spartans during a 3-2 victory in the semifinals of the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup playoffs at Robert Morris University.
But the IceCats had the final say in the most recent meeting on Monday between the local rivals.
Greater Latrobe has now won three straight, and four of five games, following a five-game losing streak that spanned November and December. The IceCats advanced to the PIHL Class AA Penguins Cup championship game last season — which was canceled because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic — but they lost 10 seniors and nine of their top 11 point-getters from that team.
That didn’t matter on Monday against Hempfield Area.
The Spartans continue to lead the Southeast Division by a wide seven-point margin over Franklin Regional and third-place Penn-Trafford. Greater Latrobe trails Penn-Trafford by one point. Unbeaten Baldwin is the No. 1 team in the classification, while Thomas Jefferson, its division rival, is second, ahead of Hempfield Area.
The IceCats have a condensed seven-game schedule in March, including Monday night’s contest against Hempfield Area. Prior to a win against Franklin Regional last week, the IceCats hadn’t played a game in 24 days. Greater Latrobe has only played 12 games, three fewer than Hempfield Area and others, which have played a season-high 15 contests. The IceCats are back in action 9 p.m. Thursday against Armstrong at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning before another home contest against South Fayette on Monday.
Hempfield Area owns the second-best offensive output in Class AA with 82 goals in 15 games — an average of five per game — and the fifth-best defense, but Byrd and the IceCats shut down the high-powered Spartans on Monday.
Greater Latrobe actually owns the fourth-best defense in the classification, allowing 40 goals — one fewer than Hempfield Area — in 12 games for an average of three per contest.
That manifested itself on Monday, as Byrd stopped all 35 shots he faced for his first career varsity shutout. Byrd is 3-1 this season with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage.
“Byrd played great,” Werner said. “It was the best I have seen him play. He looked confident all game and made timely saves.”
Perhaps none more than a 5-on-3 two-man advantage in the final three minutes of the game, which turned into a 6-on-3 when Hempfield Area pulled its goaltender. Reid West was whistled for a hooking minor at 14:06, while Fletcher Harvey was called for roughing at 15:22. Hempfield Area had a two-man advantage for 44 seconds, but Byrd and the IceCats’ defense shut down the Spartans.
“At the end, we had many guys giving up the body to block shots against that 6-on-3,” Werner said.
Schall and the IceCats jumped on Hempfield Area early, as the IceCats outshot the Spartans, 11-6, in the first period and held a 1-0 lead through 17 minutes. Schall staked the IceCats to the advantage with the eventual game-winner, scoring at 13:16 of the first period from Fletcher Harvey.
Schall has 18 goals and 22 points in 11 games played this season, including a three-goal, six-point night during a win last week against Franklin Regional. Schall’s 18 goals are good for third in Class AA and his 22 points rank 10th in the classification. Schall, who finished No. 11 in Class AA scoring last season, has points in 30 of his last 35 games played with 38 goals and 62 points during that span.
The Spartans took over after Schall’s goal. But the IceCats’ defense stood firm.
Hempfield Area outshot Greater Latrobe 29-10 in the final two periods. The Spartans carried a 14-6 advantage in shots in the second and increased it to a 15-4 edge in the final 17 minutes, but Byrd and the IceCats held on for the victory.
Fletcher Harvey cemented the win with an insurance marker at 8:33 of the third period from Peyton Myers.
Myers has six goals and 19 points in 12 games played this season. Myers, who ranks 16th in Class AA scoring, has six goals and 12 points in his last five games. His 13 assists are tied for sixth in Class AA scoring.
