Host Belle Vernon Area used long-range shooting and a strong defensive effort Monday to roll past Ligonier Valley, 61-27, in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 girls’ basketball contest.
Belle Vernon Area, which improved to 14-4 overall, held the Lady Rams to five or fewer points in all but one quarter.
The Lady Leopards led 12-5 after the first quarter and built the advantage to 13 points, 32-19, by halftime.
Ligonier Valley (1-15 overall) wasn’t able to cut into the deficit after the break, as it was limited to four points in both the third and fourth quarters, respectively. Belle Vernon Area held a 29-8 scoring edge in the second half.
Haley Boyd was the lone Lady Ram in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Lyla Barr added nine points and eight rebounds, while Madison Marinchak chipped in eight points.
Boyd and Marinchak each connected on a pair of three-pointers, while Amanda Woods tallied two steals.
Viva Kreis scored a game-best 15 points and Kenzi Seliga added 11 for the Lady Leopards. Each buried three treys to pace a Belle Vernon Area attack that buried nine three-pointers as a team.
Ligonier Valley visits Jeannette for an exhibition game at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (27)
Woods 0-0-0; Marinchak 3-0-8; Barr 4-1-9; Boyd 4-0-10; Griffin 0-0-0. Totals, 11-1(8)—27.
BELLE VERNON (61) Kreis 6-0-15; Bitonti 1-1-3; Dawson 4-0-9; Colditz 3-1-9; Seliga 3-2-11; Reader 3-3-9; Lee 2-1-5. Totals, 22-8(12)— 61.
Score by Quarters Lig. Valley 5 14 4 4 — 27 Belle Vernon 12 20 17 12 — 61 Three-point field goals: Marinchak, Boyd-2; BV: Kreis, Seliga-3; Colditz-2; Dawson
