Bryce Butler and West Liberty University’s NCAA Division II men’s basketball tournament run has come to an end.
The former Greater Latrobe standout scored 11 points in a 98-77 loss against defending national champion Northwest Missouri State in the Elite Eight quarterfinal round. Butler, a sophomore, shot 4-of-6, including a three-pointer.
West Liberty (18-5) last reached the NCAA championship game in 2014, when the Hilltoppers lost 84-77 to Central Missouri.
Butler averaged eight points in three games for West Liberty (18-4) during the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional held March 13-16. He scored 15 points in a 94-89 win against Malone University in the regional opener.
In 23 games, he averaged around 11 points and 5 rebounds.
