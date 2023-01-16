When Greater Latrobe senior Landon Butler hit a contested shot in the final seconds of the first half on Friday to score his 1,000th point, it instantly became a night he’ll forever remember. However, Butler’s special moment nearly turned into a nightmare late in the second half, as he missed three crucial foul shots with an opportunity to seal the victory. Instead of those misses proving costly for the Wildcats, though, Greater Latrobe’s hustle and effort, combined with some good fortune, allowed them to retain possession all three times. As a result, Greater Latrobe did just enough to hold off host Penn-Trafford 66-63.
As a result, the Wildcats claimed their first win in Class 5A Section, improving to 1-3 in the section, and 5-7 overall. The Warriors, conversely, dropped to 0-4 in section play, and 2-11 on the season.
The Wildcats retained possession on one of Butler’s misses at the stripe when two Warriors collided going for the board, as the ball fell out of bounds. The other two plays, however, were the result of the Wildcats getting offensive rebounds, as sophomore Alex Tatsch snagged Butler’s first miss, while Butler himself tracked down another rebound. As a result, the Wildcats were able to extend their advantage and dwindle the clock, and a potential game-tying heave by PT at the buzzer missed the mark.
“I think both teams really put forth a hell of an effort, and I’m proud as heck of my guys,” said Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel. “A lot of times, you don’t finish those foul shots, they can come back to bite you. I’m just hoping we understand that. There were some big, gritty plays along the way – some steals, some rebounds, and some good defensive stops.”
While points were hard to come by in the final minutes, the offenses were clicking for most of the first three frames. Consequently, both teams surpassed their season-scoring averages, playing at a feverish pace that suited Wetzel and his squad.
“That’s where we’re at our best. We’ve been kind of struggling to get that pace,” Wetzel said of the up-tempo action. “The ball was moving and the ball went through the hole.”
The second stanza, in particular, produced offensive fireworks, as the Wildcats scored 26 points, while the Warriors, who entered play averaging just 50.1 points per game, tallied 23 in the quarter.
JaTawn Williams proved an unlikely source of offense for the Wildcats, as the junior scored a game-high 18 points, including a dozen in the first half. His ability to thrive in the open court epitomized the style of play that the Wildcats sought, but his impact extended to both ends of the floor.
“He just ran his tail off and had a great defensive game, too. We’re really proud of that,” Wetzel noted. “On a night where we needed to get the ball down the floor, Jay was spot on.”
While Williams made three baskets in the second quarter, including an and-one that put Greater Latrobe in the lead, the Wildcats and Warriors exchanged the upper hand multiple times. With the score deadlocked at 37 in the final seconds, the Wildcats put the ball in the hands of Butler, who drove into the lane and banked in a shot against a double team, giving his team the lead at the half while also achieving the scoring milestone.
“That got my emotions high,” said Butler, who joined his older brothers, Austin and Bryce, in the 1,000-point club at Greater Latrobe. “I went in the locker room, kind of settled down, and I was like alright, time to win this game now.
“Obviously, the first goal was to win the game, and hopefully get the nine points,” continued Butler, who finished with 17 points.
Before play resumed in the third quarter, Butler was honored for his accomplishment, which elicited a loud ovation at Penn-Trafford.
“It was actually pretty amazing. The atmosphere was crazy here,” said Butler, whose father Eric, is an assistant coach for GL.
While the offense slowed a bit in the third, the game remained tightly contested. Another Butler basket late in the frame staked GL to a 57-54 lead heading into the fourth.
The Warriors scored the first four points of the quarter, though, as Jason Sabol hit a jumper and Brayden Stone made a layup to put PT up by a point.
Max Butler, Landon’s sophomore brother, responded with a pair of layups, while Landon also hit a shot during Greater Latrobe’s 7-0 surge.
A pair of foul shots by Sabol, and another by Carmen Metcalfe pulled Penn-Trafford to within three, at 64-61, setting the stage for the tense finish over the final two minutes.
After the Wildcats ran a minute off the clock, both teams committed a pair of turnovers, prompting the Warriors to send Landon Butler to the foul line for the defining sequences of the game.
“I’m proud of the way we all fought for that first win,” said Landon Butler, the lone senior starter on a team that features numerous underclassmen contributors.
Three of those underclassmen were Max Butler, who netted 13 points, freshman Ian DeCerb, who tallied six points off the bench, and sophomore John Wetzel, who scored five points while battling foul trouble throughout the contest.
For Penn-Trafford, Sabol and Tyler Freas each posted 17 points, while Stone netted eight, and Keith Otto contributed seven points.
Both teams return to section action on Tuesday, as the Wildcats host first-place Gateway, while Penn-Trafford is on the road against Kiski Area.
Shady Side Academy 66, Derry Area 63
A 27-point third quarter got Derry Area a late lead, but Shady Side Academy rallied in the closing quarter of the Class 3A, Section 3 contest to take the 66-63 win Friday.
Derry Area (6-6; 2-3) weathered Shady Side Academy (9-3; 5-0) scoring spurts in the first half as the Bulldogs held a 36-27 lead at halftime.
The Trojans put up 23 third-quarter points to take a 50-48 lead to start the fourth quarter. Derry Area increased its lead to seven and led 63-62 with :18 seconds left before Eli Teslovich’s bucket gave the Bulldogs a 64-63 lead.
Nate Papuga led the Trojans with 21 points. Gabe Carbonara scored 20 and Brady Angus had 13.
Teslovich led the Bulldogs with 23 points. Seamus Riorden scored 17 points, Ethan Salvia 13 and Nate Mallory had 12.
The Trojans welcome Ligonier Valley Tuesday to close out the first round of section play.
Ligonier Valley rallied in the fourth quarter, but was not able to overcome North Star as the Rams fell 69-65 Friday in a nonconference contest.
Parker Hollick led Ligonier Valley with 23 points. Haden Sierocky had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and added six steals. Jimmy Pleskovitch also had 12 rebounds
Brady Weimer had 27 points to lead North Star. Also in double figures were CJ Biery with 10 points and Ethan Smith with 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.