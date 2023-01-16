When Greater Latrobe senior Landon Butler hit a contested shot in the final seconds of the first half on Friday to score his 1,000th point, it instantly became a night he’ll forever remember. However, Butler’s special moment nearly turned into a nightmare late in the second half, as he missed three crucial foul shots with an opportunity to seal the victory. Instead of those misses proving costly for the Wildcats, though, Greater Latrobe’s hustle and effort, combined with some good fortune, allowed them to retain possession all three times. As a result, Greater Latrobe did just enough to hold off host Penn-Trafford 66-63.

As a result, the Wildcats claimed their first win in Class 5A Section, improving to 1-3 in the section, and 5-7 overall. The Warriors, conversely, dropped to 0-4 in section play, and 2-11 on the season.

