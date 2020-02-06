It was a career night for a pair of former Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball teammates.
Austin Butler scored the 1,000th point of his college basketball career during a Holy Cross loss against Loyola, while Jake Biss helped the Shippensburg University men’s basketball team tie a single-game school record with 18 three-pointers in a win against West Chester, both on Wednesday.
Butler totaled 16 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals during his career night against Loyola. Butler, a junior, collected the 1,000th point of his college career on a putback with 11:12 remaining in the second half. He became the 52nd 1,000-point scorer in school history, scoring on five field goals, including a trey and five free throws.
Butler now has 1,001 points in his college career. He entered the game needing 15 points to reach the milestone and scored 12 points in the first half before hitting the mark midway through the second.
Butler is Greater Latrobe’s all-time leading scorer with 1,905 points. He served as team captain at GL as a junior and senior and earned Second Team All-State honors in his final season.
Butler averaged 29.2 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during his senior season, leading the Wildcats to an overall record of 22-3 and a trip to the WPIAL Quad-A semifinals as a junior.
Butler, the son of Eric and Michele, has three brothers, Bryce, Landon and Max. He was also a standout on the football and track and field teams, earning All-Conference honors as a quarterback and setting a school record in the javelin.
Butler is third in scoring this season at Holy Cross, averaging 12.1 points in 24 games. Butler, who averages about 34 minutes per game, has connected on 43 percent of his field goals, including 36 percent from beyond the arc and 74 percent of his free throws. Butler also averages 6.4 rebounds per game.
Biss, who graduated with Butler in 2017, helped Shippensburg hold West Chester, the league’s top-scoring team, to its lowest point total in more than two years.
Biss connected on a career-high six three-pointers and finished with a game-high 26 points. He also added eight assists, four rebounds and two steals. Biss was six of 11 from beyond the arc, marking the most three-pointers in a game for Shippensburg since Jan. 12, 2019.
Biss tallied 12 field goals total, including his six three-pointers, in addition to a perfect eight of eight from the free-throw line in 37 minutes.
