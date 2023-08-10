The Steelers were back on the field taking care of business in front of the fans one last time before they take off for Tampa Bay. The Steelers will have one final practice on Thursday morning, but it is not open to the public.
Despite practicing in full pads on Tuesday, and having a game on the horizon, coach Mike Tomlin had the Steelers once again practicing in full pads.
Speaking to the media before practice, Tomlin emphasized the importance of playing, even if it is in the preseason, “If we’re gonna box, we have to spar.” said Tomlin Wednesday morning. Tomlin went on to say that all healthy players will play against the Buccaneers.
It is easy to imagine many veteran players taking the game off, but even they need to get back into the swing of what a game day feels like. Even if they don’t end up playing a significant amount, just getting a drive or two can be beneficial.
With that in mind, a few players did take on lighter roles in Wednesday’s practice, so their status for Friday’s game is worth watching. Rookies Joey Porter Jr. and Nick Herbig both appeared on the field in pads but were not active throughout the day. Both players are known to be dealing with ailments, but they are thought to be minor.
Before the Steelers can turn their attention to their matchup on Friday they first had to focus on themselves and taking care of business on the practice field.
As per usual the Steelers started things off with 7-shots, and a lot of attention was being paid to the drill after the offense’s dominant showing on Tuesday. Things went back and forth throughout the drill. The defense won the first two reps with a Kenny Pickett pass intended for Allen Robinson falling incomplete and linebacker Kwon Alexander batting down a pass at the line of scrimmage.
The offense returned to the previous day’s form when Pickett dropped a perfect pass into the hands of George Pickens for the score. Cornerback Patrick Peterson basically had perfect coverage on the play and was draped all over Pickens, but somehow Pickens got his hands on the ball.
On the next rep, Pickett and Allen Robinson made up for their earlier misplay, connecting on another score in the back-middle of the endzone to tie the score at two for each side.
With the score tied, the second teams came in looking to secure the win for their side. On the first play in, Mitch Trubisky targeted Calvin Austin III who made the catch, but was bobbling it as he fell out of the back of the endzone. There was some debate about the play, but Tomlin, who was near the play, made the signal for a bobble and gave the rep to the defense.
The next play saw one of the more impressive feats of the day. As he has done quite often Trubisky targeted Darnell Washington, but impressively it was corner James Pierre who scaled the mountain and came down with the pass for the interception. It was hard to tell whether Pierre managed to get both feet in bounds, but regardless of if the play would have counted or not, the effort and feat itself were impressive. Pierre is not short by any sense of the word, but it is not an easy task to go up and get the ball when your opponent is the 6’7” Washington.
That rep ultimately secured the win for the defense, but the offense got to end things on a high note, with Trubisky finding Dez Fitzpatrick for the score to end the period.
After the intense and physical practice on Tuesday, things were slightly tamer on the field Wednesday. Instead of working a tackling drill after 7-shots the team instead worked on routes and coverages.
Here the quarterbacks, admittedly facing zero pressure, showed off their ability to place the ball into tight windows. Often times the quarterbacks went over the middle, which was an area of the field that the Steelers didn’t utilize a ton last season, but it is something that has to change for them to be successful. Seeing it over and over again in practice is a good sign.
Throughout the drill one player who was attention-grabbing was Austin III. He simply has a talent for getting open. Whether it is his size or speed, it is often easy for the defense to lose him. On one rep he ran right past the defense and found himself wide open on a busted coverage.
Later on in the day, the Steelers had a run-focused team session. With much of the spotlight falling on camp darling Kendrick Green’s position change, a different Steelers star made himself known throughout the drill.
After a couple of plays in a row of runs getting blown up by T.J. Watt, Tomlin pleaded with his team, “ Can someone please block T.J.?” Tomlin asked, causing just about everyone within earshot to laugh at his plea. Eventually, the offense managed to put together some successful runs, but Watt’s level of play going into the season is something to be excited about.
In the last period of the day the team worked on finishing in the red zone. It was a special period for tight end Rodney Williams, who caught two touchdowns in the period, much to the delight of his teammates and position coach Alfredo Roberts. It was a strong way to finish the day for the offense and a strong conclusion to practice overall.
Notes
The list of injured Steelers players is slowly growing shorter and shorter. Both Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee are working their way back onto the field after missing some time. Both are practicing again, just not in a full capacity; it would not be surprising to see either or both sit out the Tampa Bay game.
It will be worth watching how involved Porter Jr. and Nick Herbig are in the game plan for the Buccaneers. If they do play there will be a lot of eyes on both of them.
Tre Norwood and running back John Lovett both were still out of practice. It is not exactly the best situation for Lovett who signed not too long ago and is running out of opportunities to showcase his skills.
Steelers rookie Corey Trice Jr. was seen at practice the past two days. Trice Jr. was back on crutches after his season-ending knee injury last week. The Steelers have officially placed him on the injured reserve.
The Steelers had a special guest in the form of former NFL receiver Steve Smith Sr. It was a strange sight to see the former Baltimore Raven wearing all black and gold. He was there filming with NFL films. Throughout the day he performed some odd jobs for the team, holding the down marker and catching passes from the quarterbacks during individual drills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.