Vincent Amatucci makes contact with the ball

Vincent Amatucci was 0 for 2 with an RBI thanks to a sacrifice fly in a 6-1 loss Monday, June 26, to Bushy Run Post 260. Amatucci in shown making contact with the ball for the Jethawks during his at-bat in a game played Tuesday, June 20, against Hempfield East at Legion-Keener Park.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Bushy Run Post 260 earned a 6-1 win against the visiting Latrobe Jethawks in a rain-shortened game Monday, June 26, in American Legion Baseball action.

Playing on the baseball field at the Penn-Trafford High School campus in Harrison City, Bushy Run took an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the home half of the second inning. Latrobe responded with one run in the top of the third to slice the deficit in half, but Bushy Run immediately scored two runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.

