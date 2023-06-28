Bushy Run Post 260 earned a 6-1 win against the visiting Latrobe Jethawks in a rain-shortened game Monday, June 26, in American Legion Baseball action.
Playing on the baseball field at the Penn-Trafford High School campus in Harrison City, Bushy Run took an early 2-0 lead with two runs in the home half of the second inning. Latrobe responded with one run in the top of the third to slice the deficit in half, but Bushy Run immediately scored two runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fourth for a 6-1 lead.
Persistent rainfall prompted game officials to end the contest in the middle of the fifth inning as Bushy Run earned a 6-1 victory.
Logan Bradish had the lone extra-base hit for the Jethawks as he finished 1 for 2 with one double. Erick Batista was 1 for 2 with one stolen base for Latrobe, while teammate Cole Short was 1 for 2. Vincent Amatucci was 0 for 2 with an RBI thanks to a sacrifice fly, which scored teammate Dominick Cararini for the Jethawks’ lone run. Louis Amatucci was hit by a pitch during the game.
Charles Fontana led Bushy Run at the plate as he was 2 for 3 with one triple, one run scored, two RBIs and one stolen base. Owen Rain was 1 for 1 with one run scored, one RBI and one stolen base. He was also hit by a pitch in the game. Teammate Brody Hoffman stole one base, scored one run and had one RBI thanks to a sacrifice fly. Eric Biroscak scored one run, stole one base and was credited with one RBI, and teammates Carmen Metcalfe and Peyton Bigler scored one run apiece, with Bigler adding one stolen base. Ian Temple was credited with one RBI for Bushy Run. Matthew Lichota also recorded one stolen base in the game.
Jonathan Lovre got the win as he went five innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out two batters, walked three and hit one batter with a pitch.
Cararini took the loss as he put in 2.1 innings of work for Latrobe, giving up four runs on two hits. He walked six batters in the game. He was relieved by Andrew Hantz, who gave up two runs on one hit. He struck out one batter, walked four and hit one batter with a pitch.
