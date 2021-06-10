A big seventh inning allowed Bushy Run to escape with its unbeaten record still in tact.
Bushy Run ended a modest Latrobe Legion win streak with a late 4-3 victory during an American Legion District 31 game played Wednesday at Legion-Keener Field.
The game was tied, 2-2, through five complete before Bushy Run scored twice in the top of the seventh for a two-run lead. Latrobe got one back in the bottom of the inning, but it wasn’t enough.
Latrobe handed Yough its first loss of the season one night earlier with a 4-2 victory during a league game that was delayed a half hour because of lightning and ultimately shortened to five innings because of darkness.
Latrobe sought to end another unbeaten run and stretch its own win streak, but Bushy Run ultimately prevailed with the one-run victory. Bushy Run improved to 6-0 overall and in league play, while Latrobe’s win streak ended at three games.
Latrobe (3-3, 3-3) suffered an eight-run setback at Young Township in an error-filled season opener, and Yough rallied in the seventh to hand the Jethawks their second straight loss one night later. But the Jethawks swept Mount Pleasant in a doubleheader this past weekend by a 30-6 margin, and they extracted revenge against Yough with a two-run win on Tuesday.
They couldn’t knock off their second straight unbeaten team in as many days. Bushy Run and Unity Township (2-0) remain the two teams with unblemished records in league play this season.
Bushy Run has outscored the opposition 44-11 in six games this season. Bushy Run opened the season with wins against Hempfield East (4-1), West Hempfield (6-4) and Kiski Valley (5-2) by a combined eight runs before lopsided victories against Mount Pleasant and Young Township by a 25-1 margin. Latrobe’s three runs scored on Wednesday were the second-most allowed by Bushy Run this season.
Latrobe is scheduled to host West Hempfield 6 p.m. Friday at Legion-Keener Field. The Jethawks are slated to host Kiski Valley on Saturday before a Sunday exhibition doubleheader against Bedford and McConnellsburg.
Erick Batista led Latrobe at the plate on Wednesday with a double and two runs scored, while Grant Dowden also contributed a two-bagger. Clay Petrosky had a hit and two RBI and Lucas Mills also singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced three runs on five hits.
Jake Bleehash suffered the loss. He worked two innings without a walk or strikeout. Jake Bradish earned the start, going five-plus with five strikeouts and two walks.
Matt Lichota led Bushy Run offensively with two hits, including a triple, while Hoffman also singled twice and drove in a pair. Heilman doubled and scored twice and Scavnicky singled and scored for Bushy Run, which put up four runs on seven hits.
Devin Boehm earned the win with five strikeouts and a walk in three innings. Lichota was the starter, lasting four innings with four strikeouts and three walks.
Latrobe opened the scoring in the bottom of the second. With one out, Batista walked and Mills followed with a base knock. A wild pitch moved the runners, and with two outs, Petrosky drove both home to put the Jethawks in front.
Hoffman led off the fourth for Bushy Run with a single. Berardi sacrificed him to second, and Defillipo was hit with a pitch. Good later had a two-out RBI single to put Bushy Run on the board.
Bushy Run tied the game in the fifth, triggered by Hoffman, who led off with a double. Lichota singled to put runners on the corner and Scavnicky’s sacrifice fly evened the score.
Bushy Run jumped in front for good in the top of the seventh. With one out, Heilman reached on an error. With two outs, Scavnicky drove a run home and Hoffman followed with another RBI.
Latrobe tried to mount a comeback in the bottom of the inning when Batista led off with a double. He scored on consecutive wild pitches, but that was it as Bushy Run held on for the one-run win.
———
Bushy Run Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Lichota 4 0 2 Petrosky 4 0 1 Scayncky 3 1 1 Dowden 2 0 1 Hoffman 3 0 2 Amatucci 2 0 0 Berard 2 0 0 Short 2 0 0 Defillipo 1 1 0 Henry 1 0 0 Rain 3 0 0 Anderson 3 0 0 Good 3 0 1 Bradish 1 0 1 Boehm 1 0 0 Bleehash 1 0 0 Chrise 1 0 0 Batista 2 2 1 Wilson 0 0 0 Mills 3 1 1 Heilman 3 2 1 King 0 0 0 Gustafson 3 0 0
Totals 24 4 7 Totals 24 3 5Bushy Run 000 110 2 — 4 7 0Latrobe 020 000 1 — 3 5 2 Doubles: Dowden, Batista (L); Heilman (BR) Triples: Lichota (BR) Strikeouts by: Bradish-5, Bleehash-0 (L); Lichota-4, Boehm-5 (BR) Base on balls by: Bradish-2, Bleehash-0 (L); Lichota-3, Boehm-1 (BR) Winning pitcher: Devin Boehm Losing pitcher: Jake Bleehash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.