Bushy Run jumped out to an early lead en route to a 10-1 victory against Unity Township during an American Legion District 31 baseball game played Tuesday at Penn-Trafford High School.
Bushy Run scored nine runs in the first two innings and Unity Township committed six errors total during the nine-run victory. Both teams put up runs in the sixth inning.
Bushy Run upped its record to 9-3 overall in league play, while Unity Township fell to 4-6. Bushy Run is currently in second place behind league front-runner Murrysville, while Unity is in eighth.
Unity has lost six of its last seven games. The Bulldogs snapped a five-game skid during the weekend with an 11-run victory against Kiski Valley, but fell on Tuesday against Bushy Run. Unity opened the season 3-0 with wins against Derry, Hempfield East and Kiski Valley, but fell in its next five against Derry, Yough, Murrysville, Latrobe and Young Township.
Unity Township is back in action 6 p.m. Wednesday when the Bulldogs host Murrysville at Whitney Field. They’re scheduled to host Young Township on Friday night and travel to West Hempfield on Saturday.
George Golden paced Unity Township at the plate with two singles, while James Brown scored the team’s only run. Chase Sickenberger, Mason Seftas and Alex Woodring had the other hits, as Unity scattered one run on five hits.
Jake Shaw suffered the mound loss. Nico Mazzoni and Michael Naggy combined to strikeout five and walk two.
Gavin Good led Bushy Run at the plate with two hits, including a double and two runs, while William Hoffman singled twice and scored a pair. Riley Bellan singled twice, while Giovanni Scott added a hit and two runs. Ryan Scavnicky and Gavin Berardi both singled and scored for Bushy Run, which produced 10 runs on nine hits.
Bellan was also the winning pitcher with five strikeouts and one walk.
Bushy Run scored six times in the first inning on six hits and four errors. Bushy Run added three more in the second inning on three hits and another miscue.
Unity Township made it a 9-1 game in the sixth inning. Sickenberger singled and Landan Carns reached on a fielder’s choice. George Golden and Mason Seftas singled to load the bases, and Tony Massari hit into another fielder’s choice to plate pinch-runner James Brown.
Bushy Run closed out the scoring in the bottom of the inning on a fielder’s choice.
Unity Twp. Bushy Run ab r h ab r h
C Sickenbrgr 3 0 1 Lichota 4 1 0 Carns 3 0 0 Scavncky 3 1 1 Brown 0 1 0 Hoffman 4 2 2 Golden 3 0 2 Scott 4 2 1 Seftas 3 0 1 Berardi 3 1 1 Massari 3 0 0 Marasti 1 0 0 Albaugh 3 0 0 DeFillppo 2 0 0 Shaw 0 0 0 Boehm 1 1 0 Aiello 2 0 0 Good 2 2 2 Mazzoni 0 0 0 Wilson 1 0 0 Nagy 0 0 0 Bellan 4 0 2 Woodring 3 0 1 Person 2 0 0
Totals 25 1 5 Totals 29 10 9Unity Twp. 000 001 0 — 1 5 6Bushy Run 630 001 x — 10 9 0 Doubles: Good (BR) Strikeouts by: Shaw-0, Mazzoni-4, Nagy-1 (UT); Bellan-5, Wilson-0 (BR) Base on balls by: Shaw-0, Mazzoni-2, Nagy-0 (UT); Bellan-1, Wilson-0 (BR) Winning pitcher: Riley Bellan Losing pitcher: Jake Shaw
