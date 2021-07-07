HARRISON CITY — The struggles continued for the Derry Legion baseball team on Tuesday.
Derry’s most recent setback put the Eagles on the brink of elimination.
No. 7-seeded Derry lost Game 1 of its American Legion District 31 best-of-three quarterfinal series, as No. 2 Bushy Run used a seven-run sixth inning for an 11-1 victory at Penn-Trafford High School on Tuesday night.
Derry seeks to bounce back in a must-win elimination game, 5:30 p.m. today at Derry Area High School.
“(The team) is a pretty resilient bunch, they know what they did,” Derry manager Joe Lynch said. “We just got into a little bit of a funk there late in the game. We just have to regroup and come back at it tomorrow, they are ready for it.”
Derry suffered its fifth loss in five days, as the Eagles have been outscored, 57-11, in their previous five games. Lynch pointed to inconsistent pitching as the recent downfall for the Eagles, who have lost five straight and 11 of 13.
Bushy Run won its third game against Derry this season. Bushy Run swept the Eagles in the regular-season series and has now outscored Derry, 25-3, in three games.
“We played five complete innings today, and then the pitching went bad,” Lynch said. “We have to throw strikes. That’s all there is to it.”
Derry starting pitcher Ryan Bushey was the lone bright spot for the Eagles on a tough night. He pitched five efficient innings giving up four runs, on nine hits with three strikeouts. It was only a 4-1 game heading into the sixth inning when Matt McDowell relieved Bushey.
“If his arm wasn’t sore, I would have pitched (Bushey) the rest of the game,” Lynch said. “He is a great pitcher and great player.”
Bushey also had one of the two hits for the Derry offense, which struggled to find the holes on the Bushy Run defense.
Bushy Run jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning as Liam Heilman started things with a one-out triple down the right field line. Heilman caught the Derry defense off guard with a straight steal of home on the next pitch, as he beat the throw to the plate.
Derry responded in the fourth. Hank Skirboll led off the inning with a walk and advanced to second on a passed ball. After a ground out, Andrew Baker hit an RBI single to left, which scored Skirboll, and tied the game. Baker was eventually stranded at third, keeping the game tied.
“We started the game a little unfocused,” Bushy Run manager Jay Miller said. “We weren’t really playing our kind of baseball at the beginning.”
Bushy Run responded in the fourth to regain the lead. Gavin Berardi led off the inning with an infield single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Heilman came through with a RBI double, which scored Berardi and made it a 2-1 game. Heilman was stranded at second following a Bushey strikeout, but Bushy Run was able to add insurance with two more in the fifth inning for a 4-1 lead.
It all fell apart in the sixth for Derry. The sixth inning consisted of three walks, two batters hit by pitches, a pair of errors and two Bushy Run hits, which resulted in seven runs and triggered the 10-run mercy rule.
McDowell relieved Bushey and he walked the first three batters in the sixth. He was later relieved by Brayde Furman, who immediately allowed a two-run single. Two of the next Bushy Run batters were hit by pitches and two more reached on an error. All four came around to complete the scoring.
Riley Bellan earned the complete-game win for Bushy Run. He allowed one run on two hits with two strikeouts. Scavnicky, Berardi and Heilman had two hits apiece for Bushy Run and all three scored three times.
———
Derry Bushy Run ab r h ab r h
Bushey 3 0 1 Hoffmn 3 1 1 Skirboll 3 1 0 Scavncky 4 2 2 Siko 3 0 0 Lichota 4 0 0 Baker 3 0 1 Scott 4 2 1 McDowell 2 0 0 Defllppo 4 1 1 Penich 2 0 0 Berardi 4 2 1 Watson 2 0 0 Heilman 4 1 2 Faust 2 0 0 Rain 4 1 1 Furman 2 0 0 Bellan 4 1 1
Totals 22 1 2 Totals 35 12 11Derry 000 100 0 — 1 2 0Bushy Run 010 127 0 — 12 11 0 Doubles: Berardi, Heilman, Rain (BR) Strikeouts by: Bushey-4, McDowell-0, Furman-0 (D); Bellan-1 (BR) Base on balls by: Bushey-2, McDowell-3, Furman-0 (D); Bellan-2 (BR) Winning pitcher: Riley Bellan Losing pitcher: Ryan Bushey
