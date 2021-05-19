Colin Bush collected three hits and earned the mound win to help Bardine’s topple Cooperstown Vets, 16-5, during recent Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
Bardine’s held a narrow 3-2 advantage after the opening frame, but scored 10 unanswered runs over the second and third innings to break open an 11-run lead. Both teams scored three runs in the fourth as Bardine’s secured the victory in five innings.
Bush doubled, singled twice and scored three runs to power Bardine’s (6-4) offensive attack. Ahmad Ward recorded two hits, including a double, and crossed twice. Ethan Frye and Ryan Baughman each singled twice and combined to plate seven runs. Owen Burkey also produced two hits. Tyler Samide and Brody Rumon each singled and scored a run for Bardine’s — which plated 16 runs on 13 hits.
Hunter Fligger finished with two base hits and a run scored to guide Cooperstown Vets (2-8) at the plate. Patrick Laughlin, Bryant Dumnich and Hank Fligger each singled.
Bush recorded four strikeouts and a walk from the mound. Laughlin walked two in defeat.
———
Bardine’s 373 300 0 — 16 13 2Cooperstwn 200 300 0 — 5 5 5 Doubles: Bush, Ward (B) Strikeouts by: Bush-4, Ward-0 (B); Laughlin-0, Hu Fligger-1, McMahen-0, Angus-3 (CV) Base on balls by: Bush-1, Ward-0 (B); Laughlin-2, Hu Fligger-5, McMahen-1, Angus-1 (CV) Winning pitcher: Colin Bush Losing pitcher: Pat Laughlin
