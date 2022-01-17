Burrell's hot shooting sinks Trojans in loss

Visiting Burrell used a barrage of long-range shots to get past Derry Area, 55-31, in a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 boys’ basketball matchup on Friday night.
The Bucs, on the strength of nine 3-pointers, improved to 4-1 in the section and 8-5 overall.
The loss was the sixth straight for Derry Area (1-5 section, 3-7 overall), which welcomed back leading scorer Tyson Webb on Friday. The Trojans’ last win came Dec. 17 at home against Keystone Oaks.
Brandon Coury led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Travis Bitar added 11, along with three treys, while Mackey Bennis added nine.
Both Coury and Bitar did most of their damage in the first half. Coury had 17 points and three treys before the break, while Bitar connected on all three of his long-range shots during that span.
In all, Burrell made eight first-half treys, including five in the opening quarter to take a commanding 22-4 lead. The Bucs held a 19-8 scoring edge in the second quarter to take a 29-point advantage, 41-12, into intermission.
Derry Area outscored Burrell 19-14 in the second half, including a 7-2 clip in the final frame.
Nate Papuga led the Trojans with 13 points, including a pair of treys, while Tyson Webb added 11.
Because Derry Area’s home exhibition contest Monday against Apollo-Ridge has been postponed, the Trojans won’t return to the court until 7:30 p.m. Friday when it hosts section foe Keystone Oaks.
