It was the 24-9 first quarter that put the Derry Area boys basketball team on its heels early and the Trojans battled back getting within six points of the visiting Burrell in the third quarter, but that would be as close as they would get in their Class 3A, Section 3 contest Tuesday.
“We dug ourselves a hole,” Derry coach Tom Esposito said. “We didn’t defend early in the basketball game. We let them look over us defensively. We did not make them work to score 24 points in the first quarter. We are a better defensive team than that, but for some reason, we just didn’t get after them early. We had decent pressure on the basketball, but as a team, we didn’t react to that pressure. We didn’t play good team defense early. I give Burrell credit. Macky Bennis is a good shooter. Tuck Bitar needs what he does to create and he put the ball in the hole. We are very similar teams. We let this one get away.”
The Trojans were bolstered by Gabe Carbonara scoring six of his game-high 25 points in the opening quarter.
Derry (4-5, 0-2) started to build on the offense of Carbonara in the second quarter, bit by bit as the Trojans cut the Burrell (5-6, 2-1) lead to 37-23 at the half.
The third quarter saw the Trojans battle back to get within six points of the Bucs at one point, but could not get over the hump.
“I credit our guys for when we got after them at halftime, we got right back in the game,” Esposito said. “We needed a stop and a bucket. We just didn’t get it. We fought back, but it was one of our worst shooting nights of the year. I know it was the worst shooting night; we were 4 of 23 from the arc. Normally we are shooting 39% from the arc.”
Derry outscored Burrell 14-8 in the third quarter, but Burrell would find its offensive rhythm in the fourth quarter again and secure the 68-57 win.
Bennis led Burrell with 24 points, while teammate Bitar added 21 points.
Carbonara led all scorers with 25 points for the Trojans, while Nate Papuga chipped in 23 points.
When you only have two guys (Carbonara and Papuga) scoring, they are going to take most of the shots; we want them to take most of the shots, but we just stood around on offense for the most part,” Esposito said. “It is hard to figure out, because, we have the potential. We have the skill sets. And coming off the week of practice that we did, we didn’t do the things we did so well in practice. It is very frustrating. Very frustrating for the amount of time that we all put into it, from the coaching staff to every single one of these players. We bust our butts.”
Derry Area will next travel to Apollo-Ridge on Jan. 6 for another section contest.
Ligonier Valley girls basketball hung tough with Deer Lakes through the first half of its Class 3A, Section 3 game, but the Lady Lancers took advantage of a poor Rams’ third quarter to secure the 43-26 win Tuesday.
Madison Marinchek led Ligonier Valley with 10 points and five steals, along with Misty Miller adding 10 points and seven steals.
Deer Lake’s Layne Loper led all scorers with 12 points.
The Lady Rams travel to Apollo-Ridge on Jan. 5 for another section game
The Greater Latrobe swimming/diving teams hosted Blackhawk Tuesday.
The Greater Latrobe girls defeated Blackhawk with a score of 89 to 77.
The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe girls:
Dannika Mucino, Maggie Elder, Lauren Bell and Desitini Homan, 200 medley relay; Kate Wolford, 200 free; 500 free; Homan, 200 IM; Bell, 50 free, 100 butterfly; McKayla Golden, Hannah Carasia, Elder and Wolford, 200 free relay; Elder, 100 breaststroke; Mucino, Homan, Wolford and Lauren Bell, 400 free relay.
Hannah Polosky took first in diving.
The Greater Latrobe boys defeated Blackhawk with a score of 94 to 83.
The following are first-place finishers for Greater Latrobe boys:
Charlie Cratty, Chris Heese, Charlie Thomson and Patrick Cratty, 200 medley relay; Patrick Cratty, 100 free, 200 free; Heese, 100 breaststroke, 200 IM; Thomson, 50 free, 500 free; Charlie Cratty, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke; Jace Pedicone, Thomson, Heese and Charlie Cratty, 400 free relay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.