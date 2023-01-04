It was the 24-9 first quarter that put the Derry Area boys basketball team on its heels early and the Trojans battled back getting within six points of the visiting Burrell in the third quarter, but that would be as close as they would get in their Class 3A, Section 3 contest Tuesday.

“We dug ourselves a hole,” Derry coach Tom Esposito said. “We didn’t defend early in the basketball game. We let them look over us defensively. We did not make them work to score 24 points in the first quarter. We are a better defensive team than that, but for some reason, we just didn’t get after them early. We had decent pressure on the basketball, but as a team, we didn’t react to that pressure. We didn’t play good team defense early. I give Burrell credit. Macky Bennis is a good shooter. Tuck Bitar needs what he does to create and he put the ball in the hole. We are very similar teams. We let this one get away.”

