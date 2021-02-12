Burrell used a strong start to defeat the Derry Area boys basketball team, 70-51, and end the Trojans’ winning streak during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 1 game played at Burrell on Thursday.
Derry Area fell to 4-3 in section play and 4-4 overall, as the Trojans remain in third place in the section. Derry Area opened the season with three losses, against Deer Lakes (52-32), Burrell (50-37) and Shaler Area (70-58), but the Trojans responded with four straight section wins prior to Thursday’s defeat.
Derry Area started the streak with a three-point victory against Knoch before a 13-point road win against Freeport Area. Senior Ryan Bushey triggered the beginning of the streak with a career night, as he scored 41 points against Knoch, the third-highest single-game scoring output in program history. Derry Area then took care of Keystone Oaks at home with a 12-point victory and extracted revenge against Deer Lakes, defeating the second-place Lancers by four points following a 20-point road defeat earlier this season.
Burrell (3-5, 7-7) stopped the Trojans’ streak on Thursday thanks to a 21-point first-quarter outburst. Several early Derry Area runs cut the deficit to eight points on three occasions, but the Bucs still led the Trojans, 21-8, after eight minutes. That was enough, as the teams played on even terms with the Bucs holding an eight-point edge through the final three periods. Burrell outscored Derry Area, 16-13, in the second quarter for a 37-21 halftime lead and the Bucs bested the Trojans by five points in the third, taking a 55-34 lead into the final eight minutes.
North Catholic leads the section with a perfect 6-0 mark and an 11-3 overall record, but the next five teams are all separated by at least a game. Deer Lakes (4-2, 7-3) is currently second, followed by Derry Area, then Freeport Area (3-3, 4-4), Knoch (3-3, 4-6) and Burrell in fifth place. In previous years, the top four teams in each section earned playoff berths, but this year, because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the WPIAL playoffs are open to any team that wants to participate.
Bushey led the Trojans with a team-best 16 points, while Sam Jones followed with 14 points, as the pair combined for 30 of Derry Area’s 51 points. Brandon Coury led Burrell with 24 points, while Travis Bitar followed with 19 points, and Donavan Callahan contributed 11 for the Bucs.
Derry Area is back in action for a varsity-only exhibition game, 6 p.m. Saturday. The Trojans return to section play on Tuesday, as they are set to travel to Keystone Oaks. Derry Area defeated Keystone Oaks, 62-50, at home earlier this season.
