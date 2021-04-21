Burrell was able to edge out the Derry Area girls’ track and field team during a key WPIAL Class 2A, Section 7 meet on Tuesday at Derry Stadium.
The Lady Trojans fell by just 10 points, 80-70, while the Derry Area boys also lost, 90-55, as Burrell swept the important section showdown.
The Derry Area girls fell to 3-1 overall, while the Trojan boys dropped to 2-2. The Lady Trojans opened the season with wins against Valley, Apollo-Ridge and Leechburg Area. The Trojans’ wins were against Valley and Leechburg Area, as Derry Area is back at it in another section meet, 4 p.m. Thursday at Deer Lakes in the penultimate section meet of the season. The Lady Trojans are scheduled to compete in an invitational on Saturday at Butler Area.
The Derry Area girls won 10 events, led by Tara and Leah Perry, who combined to take the top spot in five. Tara Perry won three events, the 100 hurdles (:16.51), high jump (4-8) and triple jump (31-11), while Leah Perry captured the 300 hurdles (:50.9) and long jump with a 15-9.
Caitlyn Crook scored a pair of wins for the Lady Trojans in the shot (34-5) and discus (91-10), while Serena Slusarcyk and Faith Heckathorn won the 100 (:12.45) and javelin (81-8), respectively. Tara and Leah Perry teamed with Slusarcyk and Sydney Williams to capture the 400 relay in :51.9, which is just six-tenths of a second from the school record.
The Derry Area boys won eight events, as Connor Quinlisk led the charge with four wins. He captured the 100 (:11.3), 200 (:23.4), long jump (19-3) and triple jump with a 36-6. Keith Rager won the shot (43-9) and discus (122-0), while Joe Rhea took the top spot in the 110 hurdles (:18.9) and 300 hurdles in :50.1.
———
(BOYS)
BURRELL 90
DERRY AREA 55
3200 relay – Burrell; 9:46
110 hurdles – Rhea (DA), Campbell (B), Aliyetti (B); :18.9
100 – Quinlisk (DA), Wurzer (B), Ireland (B); :11.3
1600 – Wass (B), McChesney (B), Cecchini (DA); 5:26
400 relay – Burrell; :45.5
400 – Guerrini (B), Croushore (B), Jablonski (B); :56.4
300 hurdles – Rhea (DA), Aliyetti (B); :50.1
800 – Wass (B), Smola (B), McChesney (B); 2:24
200 – Quinlisk (DA), Warzer (B), Plecknor (B); :23.4
3200 – Kuczinski (B), Platt (B), Cecchini (DA)
1600 relay – Burrell
Shot – Rager (DA), Chamberlain (DA), Ferra (B); 43-9
Discus – Rager (DA), Quinn (B), Pynos (DA); 122-0
Javelin – Haldz (B), Rager (DA), Shultz (B); 96-8
High jump – Croushore (B); 4-8
Pole vault – Miles (B), David (B), Rex (B)
Long jump – Quinlisk (DA), Clark (DA), Ferra (B); 19-3
Triple jump – Quinlisk (DA), Clark (DA), Ferra (B); 36-6
———
(GIRLS)
BURRELL 80
DERRY AREA 70
3200 relay – Burrell; 11:28
100 hurdles – T. Perry (DA), Smola (B), Cramer (DA); :16.51
100 – Slusarcyk (DA), Srsiewicz (B), Walsh (B); :12.45
1600 – Nesko (B), Huber (DA), Shearer (B); 5:46
400 relay – Derry Area (Williams, L. Perry, T. Perry, Slusarcyk); :51.9
400 – Cuffoletti (B), Householder/Williams (B), Peterman (DA); 1:06
300 hurdles – L. Perry (DA), Tessa (B), Smola (B); :50.9
800 – Brockett (B), Wlodarczyk (B), Peterman (DA); 2:40
200 – Ruswicz (B), Fenogleitti (B), Shean (DA); :27.4
3200 – Leger (B), Bauer (B), Lipper (B); 13:28
1600 relay – Burrell; 4:36
Shot – Crook (DA), Watkins (B), Bungard (DA); 34-5
Discus – Crook (DA), Lewis (DA), Usko (B); 91-10
Javelin – Heckathorn (DA), Crook (DA), Bungard (DA); 81-8
High jump – T. Perry (DA), Ciuffoletti (B), Hornack (B); 4-8
Pole vault – Meadow (B), Gia (B), Williams (DA), Baker (DA); 6-6
Long jump – L. Perry (DA), Hughes (B), Mathel (B); 15-9
Triple jump— T. Perry (DA), Highes (B), Baker (DA); 31-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.