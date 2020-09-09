Burrell defeated the Derry Area girls tennis team, 3-2, during the Lady Trojans’ WPIAL Section 1-AA opener.
Leah Perry scored a victory for the Lady Trojans at first singles, while Elizabeth Kott captured third singles for the Derry Area wins.
Leah Perry lost a tight first set, 7-5 (7-4), against Caroline Dynka, but battled back to win the next two, 6-1 with a 10-8 tiebreak in a tightly-contested battle.
“Leah displayed the savvy that I expect from a senior captain,” Derry Area coach Tom Perry said. “To battle back the way she did was very impressive against a very formidable opponent.”
Kott stayed true to form to grind out the second win for the Lady Trojans with a consistent effort against Kate Leiner, resulting in a 6-4, 6-3 victory.
“When Elizabeth moves her feet to set up her shots, she is tough to beat,” Tom Perry said. “This was the kind of grind-it-out win that Elizabeth needed to have to really boost her confidence. She is really a great kid and a ton of fun to watch.”
Amber Bigler picked up a win for Burrell at second singles, beating Tara Perry, 6-2, 6-1, while the Lady Bucs swept doubles action. Hanna Morrow and Lydia Flannigan defeated Allison Johnston and Emily Main, 6-4, 6-2 at first doubles. Elizabeth Gural and Jillian Perry bested Kelly Burd and Danielle Dominick, 6-0, 6-1, at second doubles.
Derry Area is back in action Thursday at Greensburg Salem in another section contest.
———
BURRELL 3,
DERRY AREA 2
SINGLES — Leah Perry (DA) d. Caroline Dynka, 7-5 (7-4), 6-1 (10-8); Amber Bigler (B) d. Tara Perry, 6-2, 6-1; Elizabeth Kott (DA) d. Kate Leiner, 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Hanna Morrow-Lydia Flannigan (B) d. Allison Johnston-Emily Main, 6-4, 6-2; Elizabeth Gural-Jillian Perry (B) d. Kelly Burd-Danielle Dominick, 6-0, 6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.