Two errors and a one-run single in the second inning were costly blemishes Wednesday, June 28, as the Unity Bulldogs suffered a 2-1 loss against the Homer City Post 493 Bearcats in American Legion Baseball action.

Both teams combined for a mere four hits – with Homer City recording just one single – in a game played at First Commonwealth Bank Field. Costly errors set the stage for Homer City to plate a pair of runs early in the game which, in the end, proved to be enough.

