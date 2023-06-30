Two errors and a one-run single in the second inning were costly blemishes Wednesday, June 28, as the Unity Bulldogs suffered a 2-1 loss against the Homer City Post 493 Bearcats in American Legion Baseball action.
Both teams combined for a mere four hits – with Homer City recording just one single – in a game played at First Commonwealth Bank Field. Costly errors set the stage for Homer City to plate a pair of runs early in the game which, in the end, proved to be enough.
Caleb Palmer led off the second inning for Homer City with a walk against Unity starting pitcher Joshua Vacha. Nicholas Love followed with a ground ball as Unity erased Palmer at second base for the first out of the inning.
Love stole second base during the next at-bat, then moved to third base on an error by the catcher. Kadin Homer then hit a sacrifice fly to plate Love for a 1-0 lead. Michael Dolan reached base on an error and later scored on an Adam Cowburn RBI-single, which was Homer City’s only hit of the game as the Bearcats led 2-0 after a two-run second inning.
Unity scored its lone run in the top of the fifth inning as Vincent Gaskey hit a one-run single to plate Jack Thomas, who reached base after being hit by a pitch.
Thomas finished the game 1 for 3 with one run scored, while Gaskey was 1 for 4 with one RBI. Zachery Stott was 1 for 3 with one single for the Bulldogs.
Homer got the start on the mound for the Bearcats, holding Unity hitless through three innings of work. He struck out three batters, issued three walks and hit one batter.
He was relieved by Braden Dunn, who gave up one earned run on three hits in four innings of work. He struck out five and hit two batters.
Vacha took the loss for Unity despite giving up just one hit in 5.1 innings of work. He gave up two runs – both unearned – as he struck out five, walked seven and hit one batter with a pitch. He was relieved by Jackson McMullen, who recorded the final two outs of the sixth inning without surrendering a hit. He struck out one batter.
Unity committed three errors in the game, while Homer City had one error.
