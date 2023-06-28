The Unity Bulldogs lost a 13-1 road game Monday, June 26, to Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 in American Legion Baseball action.
The Businessmen posted consecutive three-run innings to open the game and never looked back.
Multiple errors by the Bulldogs allowed Somerset to build a 3-0 lead after the first inning. Two consecutive bases-loaded walks to Nolan Riggs and Lane Lambert highlighted a three-run second inning as the Businessmen upped their lead to 6-0.
A passed ball in the home half of the third inning allowed Somerset to plate another run to secure a 7-0 advantage.
After the Bulldogs plated one run in the top of the fourth inning as Jack Thomas scored, Somerset responded with one run in the bottom of the fourth and five more in the fifth for a 13-1 lead.
Somerset scored five runs on four hits in the home half of the fifth frame, highlighted by a Riggs RBI-single and a groundout from Owen Miller to bring home another run.
The game ended after five innings thanks to the 10-run mercy rule.
Unity was led at the plate by Thomas, who was 1 for 3 with one run scored for the Bulldogs. Zachery Stott was 1 for 3 with one double, while teammate Joshua Vacha was credited with one RBI.
Kahne Foltz led the way for the Businessmen as he scored four runs in the game. Christian Musser scored three runs for Somerset, and teammate Riggs was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI. Lambert was 1 for 3 with one double and three RBIs, while Cole Johnson was 1 for 3 with one run scored and two RBIs. Bradin Schrock was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while Carter Dunmyer was 1 for 2 with two runs scored. Miller was credited with one RBI for the Businessmen.
Starting pitcher Vincent Gaskey took the loss for Unity as he pitched 1.2 innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on one hit. He struck out four batters and walked five. Jeremy Lazarchik made a relief appearance in the game for the Bulldogs as he gave up seven runs (three earned) on five hits through three innings of work. He struck out five batters and issued one base on balls.
Musser went the distance for Somerset as he gave up one run on two hits in five innings of work. He struck out one batter and walked a pair.
Unity committed four errors in the field Monday, while the Businessmen had one error in the game.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
