Zachery Stott eyes up the ball

Unity Bulldog Zachery Stott was 1 for 3 with one double in a game Monday, June 26, against Somerset Baseball Club Post 181. Stott is shown eyeing the ball prior to making a hit during Friday’s Legion game against Latrobe.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Unity Bulldogs lost a 13-1 road game Monday, June 26, to Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 in American Legion Baseball action.

The Businessmen posted consecutive three-run innings to open the game and never looked back.

