The Young Township Renegades were able to hold on for a 2-1 victory Wednesday, June 7, over the visiting Unity Bulldogs at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon in American Legion Baseball action.

The Renegades broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a single from Colin Saxion, which scored one run for Young Township. Saxion finished the game 1 for 3 with one RBI. Ryan Waugaman and Roger Wright were both 1 for 2 for the Renegades, scoring one run each. Wright stole two bases in the game. Chase Jablonski and Cooper Gourley also recorded one hit apiece for Young Township.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

