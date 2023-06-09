The Young Township Renegades were able to hold on for a 2-1 victory Wednesday, June 7, over the visiting Unity Bulldogs at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon in American Legion Baseball action.
The Renegades broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to a single from Colin Saxion, which scored one run for Young Township. Saxion finished the game 1 for 3 with one RBI. Ryan Waugaman and Roger Wright were both 1 for 2 for the Renegades, scoring one run each. Wright stole two bases in the game. Chase Jablonski and Cooper Gourley also recorded one hit apiece for Young Township.
Zyan Stanko was 2 for 3 with one RBI for the Bulldogs. Unity’s lone run was scored by Jackson McMullen, who was 1 for 3 in the game. Jack Thomas also added one hit for Unity.
Starting pitcher Dustin Coleman earned the win on the mound for the Renegades. He gave up three hits and one run over 6.2 innings of work. He struck out 10 Unity batters while issuing just two free passes.
Joshua Vacha started the game for Unity as he scattered one hit and two walks over three innings of work. He struck out six Renegades. Thomas took the loss for the Bulldogs as he gave up two runs on four hits in two innings of work.
Unity turned one double play and did not commit any errors. The Renegades were also errorless in the field.
The two teams are scheduled for a rematch Friday, June 9, at Whitney Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
