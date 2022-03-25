Head wrestling coach Mark Mears has a saying that best serves the Greater Latrobe wrestling team.
You first build a family, and then you coach the team.
Building the relationships between coach and wrestlers, and the wrestlers amongst themselves makes for a stronger team, allowing individuals to grow and achieve excellence.
Recently at the PIAA state wrestling championships, Mears had four wrestlers, freshman Luke Willochell, juniors Vinny Kilkeary and Corey Boerio, and senior Jack Pletcher place in the top six and three of those, Kilkeary, Willochell and Pletcher went first, second and third in their respective weight classes.
“It is our theory; build the family, coach the team,” Mears said. “Over two years, they have become a family. They care about each other. They will fight for each other. Sometimes, they argue with each other, like brothers, but at the same time, they love each other. You see the results that are starting to happen. We are very excited. ”
Kilkeary clinched his second PIAA title at the 120-lb class.
“Honestly, it doesn’t feel like the first,” Kilkeary said. “It feels like another tournament. Obviously, it is not, but it feels like just another tournament to move on. And just keep going forward and win the next one.”
That very direct approach to wrestling is a key component to Kilkeary’s success.
“I was really pleased with Vinny, especially the business-like approach he took,” Mears said. “He took a more assured approach. He had the confidence of he was going to handle this and ‘I’m going to dominant the bracket.’ I think he did exactly that and that was such a good thing because he wanted to get the taste out of his mouth of that semifinals match of last year. He did exactly what he set out to do.”
Kilkeary major decisioned Dover’s Mason Leiphart at Hershey to claim his second title. The feat is all the more impressive considering Leiphart was 37-0 coming into the finals.
“I went out there loose and I wrestled loose which made me go out there and attack, attack, attack as much as I could,” Kilkeary said. “In the finals, I really opened up. I knew that I could go out there and make things happen.”
A lot of the pressure Kilkeary felt early in his career is gone. According to Kilkeary, committing to Ohio State for wrestling elevated a lot of that pressure.
“A lot of it had to do with committing to a college,” he said. “I think that puts a ton of pressure on you. It is how people are going to look at you, but now I know that I’m locked into a school, so I feel like I don’t have that pressure on my back to have to win. I feel like I have more fun on the mat this year than I ever had.”
For Mears, he looks forward to having Vinny’s leadership in the wrestling room next year and, also, foresees Kilkeary repeating as state champion a third time.
“He will come back with a shot at a third title,” Mears said. “Nobody works harder than he does at this sport. I probably overtrain at some point. Ohio State has a dynamite recruit here. I’m excited because what Vinny does is he gives an example for the younger kids to see of how you should be working at this. It is something that I look forward to in the room next year with him and Corey Boerio. It will be something that the younger guys can look up to say this is how you need to work.”
Willochell took second place at the 106-lb mark. Taking second place was the cherry on top of Willochell’s freshman season as far as he is concerned.
“Coming in before the season, my goal was just to place,” Willochell said. “Going into the finals, I was already happy because I already got my goal. So, going into the finals, I just let it fly. I wasn’t as nervous. I already got top two, so I wasn’t as nervous and I feel I wrestled better.”
Willochell pinned Council Rock South’s Luke Reitter at 5:32 to advance to the quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, Willochell made relatively quick work of Cole McFarland of Haverford. Willochell scored a pin at :55 to move on to the finals of the 106-lbs class. Willochell faced Nathan Desmond of Bethlehem Catholic in the finals. Desmond took the early lead in scoring going up 8-1 after period one. Desmond would control the tempo of the rest of the match eventually scoring the major decision win, 15-5, to take first place and Willochell second.
“Luke is a talented young wrestler,” Mears said. “I thought he peaked at the right time this year by winning sections and then went right into Hershey. He did a phenomenal job winning 40-some matches as a freshman and going to the finals of the PIAA. The only kid that stopped him was number-one ranked 106-pounder in the country. If you really stop and think about it, it took that to beat him. We are very pleased and excited with where he is.”
Willochell is already looking forward to next season.
“I don’t want to wish time away, but it is fun to get there and I really can’t wait for next season,” he said.
Third place or as Mears likes to call it, the character spot.
“Jack, to me, was the happiest story ending,” Mears said. “He worked his tail off and he forced his way into the top three in the state. You had to have enough character to come back and work yourself up that podium one match at a time and not feel sorry for yourself. You see so many kids lose in the semis and loss again. I thought Jack was the epitome of character. He took one match at a time, and the fact that he won two of them in the last 20 seconds, tells you he wasn’t quitting until he got third. I am very proud of him. He was not willing to let all of his hard work go to waste. He finished the deal and now he is wrestling in the classic and that will be so exciting for him. He earned that.”
At 152 lbs, Jack Pletcher wrestled from the first round of the consolation of eight to the third-place contest where he saw Northhampton’s Dagen Condomitti in a close match.
After a scoreless first period, Condomitti scored his first and only point on an escape to open the second period.
It would take Pletcher until the third period to draw even with Condomitti on a reversal in the opening seconds of the period.
The score would remain tied until :42 left in the match, where Pletcher scored two points via takedown to secure the win and a third-place finish.
“To lose in the first round was really tough, then to wrestle the entire way back, it definitely wasn’t easy,” Pletcher said. “ I just kept my head on straight, so I could wrestle back for third. I did have some downtime as I didn’t wrestle until the next morning. I was able to get my anger out and be disappointed for a little bit, but then just snap right back to it, thinking, ‘Alright, obviously, that is out of the picture now, but I can look forward to this.’ I just kept wrestling. It was a new day and I kept wrestling to win.”
Pletcher is the sole senior in the PIAA place finishers and he was pleased with his final performance at states.
“I definitely was (happy with my last match),” Pletcher said. “I would rather go out with a win than a loss that is for sure. I wasn’t thinking this was my last high school match. I just wrestled it like it was any other match to me. I took it as I had one more match; I’m on kind of a winning streak, might as well keep it up. I just went out there and did what I was doing for the entire tournament, just wrestling my hardest.”
The match was not Pletcher’s last as he is competing this weekend at the 48th Annual Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic as part of the WPIAL All-Star Team.
“I was so excited because Jack worked tirelessly all year to improve,” Mears said. “He was doing extra workout after extra workout. He, and Corey, have by far the deepest weight classes in the WPIAL. I felt all along, think about it, the top-five wrestlers in the state, four of them, before the state tournament, were from the WPIAL. He was literally fighting the top five kids from Pennsylvania all year. What Jack did I thought was so impressive and he has worked so hard. When he lost (to Evans), again, another WPIAL wrestler, the state champ. It took the state champ to beat him. When Jack marched back to third place, that is a hard thing to do. To lose that round of 16 and then come back, I thought it showed a lot of character and determination. I was so happy for Jack because he actually placed higher than two kids who had beat him. He showed exactly why he is going to Pitt.”
Rounding out the place-finishers is Boerio, who Mears is looking to, along with Kilkeary, to provide the leadership next year.
“(Corey) will probably come back as the number-two kid in the state,” Mears said. “He will be number one in the WPIAL in the preseason, probably. He is a kid that has improved so rapidly. Corey next year could be a legitimate state final projection. When you weigh 220 in college and you don’t want to play football, you want to wrestle; you become very valuable, very fast. He is a 4.2 student. He is the complete package. He brings more leadership to the room, just by leading by example.”
Building a family first, then coaching the team has paid dividends for Mears and his wrestlers this year and, it looks, like for years to come.
