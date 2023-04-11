After entering the transfer portal at the end of March former Latrobe basketball standout Bryce Butler is now headed to the College of Charleston after committing to the college.
The move marks a step up to a Division I school. This comes after Butler, a junior, led West Liberty to the Division II championship game last month.
