The Greater Latrobe boys’ basketball team kept it close against Broken Arrow, the No. 4-ranked team in Oklahoma.
Then, before the Wildcats knew it, they were down by 30.
Broken Arrow used a strong third quarter to pull away from the Wildcats for an 86-43 victory during Thursday’s opening day of the KSA Classic at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla.
“Midway through the third quarter, it was a 10-point game,” Greater Latrobe coach Brad Wetzel said. “About two minutes later, it was 30.”
Greater Latrobe trailed, 39-27, at halftime and trailed by 10 in the third quarter before Broken Arrow turned it on.
Cold shooting and an aggressive defense were too much for the Wildcats to overcome in the second half. The Tigers outscored Greater Latrobe, 34-5, in the third quarter, turning that 10-point game into a 73-32 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
“We ran into a quality team in Broken Arrow,” Wetzel said. “They had all the attributes of any great team. They had size, skill and athleticism.”
Broken Arrow had five players in double figures. Ian Golden and Ajani Jamison led the way, both with 15 points, while Caleb Stika followed, one back with 14 points. Cody Nagy had 11 points and Simon Blair 10 for the Tigers.
Michael Noonan had 18 points for the Wildcats while Ryan Sickenberger was also in double figures with 10 points. Landon Butler added nine points for the Wildcats.
Broken Arrow jumped out to a 9-0 lead to open the game, but the Wildcats played even the rest of the half and trailed by just 12 points at the break.
That’s when Broken Arrow turned it on.
Greater Latrobe is back in action today (11:30 a.m.) against Spring Ford, also located in Pennsylvania, in the consolation bracket. The Wildcats also play on Saturday.
This is the third time in four years that GL is entered in a national boys basketball tournament with some of the better teams in the country.
But unlike the previous two, this week’s KSA Classic doesn’t necessarily hold the same meaning for the Wildcats.
Greater Latrobe played for the championship at the KSA Classic in 2016 and also in the National Division of the Elmira (N.Y.) Holiday Classic last year, but finished as runners-up on both occasions.
Three years ago, Greater Latrobe boasted a team that included three of the top eight scorers in program history — No. 1 Austin Butler, in addition to Reed Fenton and Bryce Butler.
This time around, none of the members of this season’s team were on the roster the last time the Wildcats played in the KSA Classic.
Wetzel is approaching this year’s event another way, as he wants his Wildcats to come together as a team.
He’s happy with the results, despite the 43-point loss to Broken Arrow on Thursday.
“We were able to be tested and actually improved in some areas of the game,” Wetzel said.
Also on Thursday, Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity team scored a 46-31 victory against Louisiana-based Episcopal Sons of Acadania.
