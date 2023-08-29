The Ligonier Valley Rams boys golf team got back to having a winning record after they defeated Mount Pleasant Area 204-220 on Monday at Norvelt Golf Club.
Brody McIntosh was the leader for the Rams on the course on Monday. He shot a 39 for the day, but the result wasn’t the highlight of the day. That occurred when McIntosh hit a hole-in-one on hole six.
Even with the hole-in-one, McIntosh was not the medalist. That honor went to Ryan Karfelt of the Mount Pleasant Area team.
Still though, it was the Ligonier Valley team that picked up the win. Behind McIntosh was Declan McMullen. McMullen finished just one stroke behind the Ligonier Valley leader.
Tyler Jones, Will Morford, Caleb Laughlin and Henrik Elek were the next best finishers for the Rams on Monday. Jones finished just one stroke behind McMullen. Morford, Laughlin and Elek were not far behind, each putting a solid 42 on the scorecard.
Rounding out the solid all-around team performance were Luke Lentz and Roman Simmons. They finished with a 44 and 57 respectively.
Highlighted by the hole-in-one, it was a good day for the Ligonier Valley boys team on Monday. The win against Mount Pleasant Area ups their record to 3-2 and 2-1 in section play.
The team will look to turn this win into the start of a streak when they return on action on Wednesday when they play host to Greensburg Salem at Champion Lakes Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.