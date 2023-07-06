Brisendine, Myers earn Giesey memorial scholarship

Ligonier Valley High School cross-country coach Albert Fiorina presents the 12th Annual Paul “Punk” Giesey Memorial Cross-Country Scholarship to cross-country student-athletes Aidan Brisendine (left) and Mara Myers.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Two Ligonier Valley High School cross-country team members, Mara Myers and Aidan Brisendine, were recently awarded the 12th Annual Paul “Punk” Giesey Memorial Cross-Country Scholarship.

This fall, Myers will be attending Geneva College in Beaver Falls, and Brisendine will be attending Rollins Collage in Winter Park, Florida.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.