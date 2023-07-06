Brisendine, Myers earn Giesey memorial scholarship

Two Ligonier Valley High School cross-country team members, Mara Myers and Aidan Brisendine, were recently awarded the 12th Annual Paul “Punk” Giesey Memorial Cross-Country Scholarship.
This fall, Myers will be attending Geneva College in Beaver Falls, and Brisendine will be attending Rollins Collage in Winter Park, Florida.
Giesey was an outstanding Ligonier Valley High School and college athlete who went on to become a successful high school coach.
Unfortunately, Giesey lost his life to cancer at an early age. He encouraged high school students to participate in athletics and believed that many positive life lessons are gained through participation in scholastic sports.
The Paul “Punk” Giesey Cross-Country Scholarship was established by the late Dan “Mike” McGinley and his wife Sue McGinley. The scholarship is to honor the memory of Giesey and to provide financial support to Ligonier Valley cross-country athletes pursuing post high school education.
