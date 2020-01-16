It was a slow start for the Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball team, but a breakout second quarter.
The Rams put the game away in that second quarter eruption and rolled to an 89-57 victory against host Purchase Line during a District 6 Heritage Conference contest Wednesday.
Ligonier Valley is on a roll, winning its ninth straight game. The Rams remain a perfect 8-0 in Heritage Conference play and improved to 12-2 overall. Their last loss came more than a month ago, on Dec. 13 against Susquehannock in the Hollidaysburg Area Roundball Classic.
Included in the nine straight victories are six in conference play. The Rams also scored an exhibition against Juniata Valley and captured the Purchase Line Holiday Tournament with wins against Harmony Area and Clearfield Area.
The Rams will face a stiff challenge Friday (7:15 p.m.) Friday when they host one-loss North Star in an exhibition. It’s only LV’s fourth home game of the season. The Rams have played 14 games this season, including 11 on the road.
Ligonier Valley started slow on Wednesday against Purchase Line, only leading, 16-12, through one quarter.
But then, the Rams erupted in the second.
Ligonier Valley broke out for a 37-point second quarter, while Purchase Line had just 12 points. The Rams outscored Purchase Line by 25 points in the quarter to open a 53-24 lead by halftime.
That effectively ended it for the Rams. The two teams were even through the second half as LV outscored Purchase Line by just three points in the final two quarters and rolled to the 32-point victory.
Three players scored 20 or more points to lead Ligonier Valley.
Sophomore Matthew Marinchak paced the Rams with 22 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Kyle Silk followed a big game Monday against West Shamokin with a 21-point effort against Purchase Line while Michael Marinchak and Isaac Neidbalson both turned in double-doubles. Michael Marinchak tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds while Neidbalson totaled 11 points and 15 boards for the Rams.
Hunter Antisdel led Purchase Line with 16 points.
The Rams return to conference play Monday at home against Saltsburg following Friday’s exhibition against North Star. It opens a run of three conference games in one week for the Rams.
