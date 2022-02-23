With only 11 athletes on the roster this season, the Ligonier Valley swim team has seven of those athletes moving on to the WPIAL swimming championships on March 3 and 4. The team represents a quality over quantity attitude.
That winning attitude is instilled in the athletes by coach Chelsea Brant, who has been with the program since 2015. Brant was a standout swimmer herself for Ligonier Valley, placing third place at the PIAA state meet her sophomore year and fourth place her junior year, before her shoulder didn’t allow her to compete any longer in the pool and she played high school volleyball. Brant’s success in the pool proved to help her as a standout volleyball player who went on to play for Seton Hill University, where she graduated in 2007.
After Brant had her daughter, Abigail, in 2010, medical professionals found that she had a tumor wrapped around her spinal cord. After the tumor had been removed, Brant was completely paralyzed on the right side of her body. After three surgeries and hours of physical therapy, she taught herself how to walk again and was able to regain 50% of the feeling in her right side. She is not able to move her arm past her shoulders and her hand doesn’t work much.
This setback was a blow to Brant, who had been working full-time in insurance sales and hadn’t seen this coming. Doctors told her she would be a quadriplegic or dead if she hadn’t had the surgery within six months of finding the tumor.
Shortly after regaining some of her feeling in her right side, Brant ran into her YMCA coach Traci Shearer. Shearer said she had been wanting to reach her and see if she’d serve as her high school swimming assistant coach.
“I was nervous when she approached me because I hadn’t swam for about eight years and hadn’t been around it,” said Brant. “I was self-conscious about if I would be able to do it with my paralysis. I hadn’t been working because of my condition and I wasn’t sure if I could do it, but I wanted to get back out there and get to work.”
Brant accepted the position and loved it.
“Little did I know that this would be the connection to what has become my career today,” she explained. “If I hadn’t swam in high school and worked hard under (Traci Shearer) and Linda Lenz as my coaches, Traci would never have asked me to help coach. In becoming the coach, they then needed an aquatics director at the YMCA, which former LV athletic director Corey Turcheck recommended me for. In getting that position, I was able to take over the YMCA swim program as well. Now, I have three jobs dealing with swimming and it involves my family because my daughter Abby has been swimming for five years.”
Abby is in sixth grade at Ligonier Valley Middle School, and she’s broken some of her mom’s records already at the YMCA. Brant still holds many records at the YMCA, and one of her records is still alive at the high school level after her own girls’ medley team broke her record on Feb. 12 at the Indiana Invitational tournament.
A swimmer and swim coach, she certainly is. Brant not only was successful at the state level, but also competed at national competitions and was a champion of a Zones competition, which is the entire northeast region of the United States. Her main strength in the pool was the 100-yard backstroke, but she swam and was successful at other events as well.
“Working very hard made me successful,” Brant described. “Putting in the hours. It was fun because I was with my friends, so it was a win-win. It did come naturally to me and I had a lot of great coaches who pushed me to work hard.”
It’s that message that Brant tries to instill in her swimmers today at the helm of the Ligonier Valley program. “I always tell them that the way they behave and the way they represent themselves, the team, and the school will always pay off,” said Brant. “You may not see immediate results, but you will see results of doing things right and working hard. I also believe strongly in doing things the right way if you are going to do them.”
Brant said her greatest reward is seeing the kids succeed. “They have developed into such good swimmers,” she explained. “I think they even shock themselves sometimes. There are multiple races where they hit the wall and turn to look at the clock and their jaw drops. That is the best. It is funny, doing it for so many years I have seen the evolution of the person coming into themselves. I see them from their freshman year and they are sort of uncomfortable with themselves and awkward and they grow into really awesome, cool human beings their senior year. I have so many swimmers who have been gone for years and who still talk to me and stop in and see me at work. That bond means a lot.”
Brant tells her athletes and gives the advice to others to never give up. She says this confidently from her own experience.
“You are the only person who can put limits on anything you can do,” said Brant. “There is a way to make it happen. Figure it out. Whatever you want to do, you can do it. It’s tough when I think about it, but I try to go about my day and not do anything to hold myself back from what I need or want to do. I could have chosen to feel bad for myself but I didn’t.”
Brant is hoping to continue to make splashes in the lives of swimmers in the Ligonier Valley until she retires. She doesn’t see herself anywhere else. And, the athletes and district is happy about that. Her first year coaching, the girls’ team won a district 6 title. This year, the team saw the most top-6 finishes and swimmers on the podium than any other year. The small team has been right alongside larger schools, like Altoona, in meets. “We may not always get the results we want in dual meets, but the ultimate results are that our kids are getting better each meet,” Brant exclaimed.
Admittedly, the coach was apprehensive about competing in WPIAL. She now knows that this competition has made her athletes even better. “Our athletes have risen to the occasion of WPIAL competition,” she said. “WPIAL competition is fierce and our kids are competing well right with the other school. While it’s much harder to qualify for WPIAL finals, we usually had the whole team qualify for District 6 finals, our athletes are earning it. We have more than 50 percent of our team swimming in the WPIAL competition. I don’t know that there are many other schools doing that. It’s impressive.”
Brant, and the administration, would like to see more swimmers involved in the program and encourage others to try it. “It’s fun and you will be so impressed with yourself,” she said. “It is such a self-esteem boost. We will work with anyone. It’s an awesome program, and swimming at the YMCA is great. I am blessed to be here with the people I am with.”
