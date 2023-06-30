Backed by Logan Bradish’s nine-strikeout complete game and his teammates’ 12-hit onslaught at the plate, the Latrobe Jethawks earned a 10-2 win over the Young Township Renegades Wednesday, June 28, in American Legion Baseball action.

Latrobe plated three runs in the top of the second inning at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon before the Renegades got on the scoreboard with one run in the home half of the fourth frame. Latrobe regained that run in the top of the fifth inning for a 4-1 lead, then plated five runs in the sixth for a 9-1 advantage. Young Township scored one run in the home half of the sixth inning, and the Jethawks followed with one run in the seventh en route to a 10-2 victory.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

