Backed by Logan Bradish’s nine-strikeout complete game and his teammates’ 12-hit onslaught at the plate, the Latrobe Jethawks earned a 10-2 win over the Young Township Renegades Wednesday, June 28, in American Legion Baseball action.
Latrobe plated three runs in the top of the second inning at Bertolino Field in West Lebanon before the Renegades got on the scoreboard with one run in the home half of the fourth frame. Latrobe regained that run in the top of the fifth inning for a 4-1 lead, then plated five runs in the sixth for a 9-1 advantage. Young Township scored one run in the home half of the sixth inning, and the Jethawks followed with one run in the seventh en route to a 10-2 victory.
Five Jethawks enjoyed multi-hit performances at the plate. Erick Batista was 3 for 5 with one double, one run scored and two RBIs, while Haden Sierocky was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one stolen base. Colin Bush was 2 for 4 with one run scored, two RBIs and one stolen base, while Louis Amatucci was 2 for 5 with one run scored for Latrobe. Jack Stynchula was a perfect 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI.
Bradish paired his fine pitching performance with a successful night at the plate as he was 1 for 2 with one double, two runs scored and two RBIs. He walked three times in the game.
Vincent Amatucci scored one run in the game, and teammate Cole Short scored one run and was credited with one RBI for the Jethawks.
Dustin Coleman, who was the starting pitcher for the Renegades, was 1 for 3 at the plate with one run scored. Haden Brink was 1 for 2 with one double, one run scored, one RBI and also was hit by a pitch. Teammates Nicola Buffone, Caden Rupert and Nathan Simpson were each 1 for 3 in the game for Young Township.
Bradish went the distance as he gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits in seven innings of work. He struck out nine batters and did not issue a single free pass.
Coleman worked 4.1 innings for the Renegades as he gave up four runs (one earned) on six hits. He struck out five batters and walked three. He was relieved by Braden Wright, who gave up six runs (three earned) on six hits in 2.2 innings of work. He struck out four batters and walked three.
