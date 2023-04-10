Logan Bradish will be going to Davis and Elkins for baseball in the fall. Back, coach Matt Basciano, brother Jake Bradish and coach Lou Downey. Front, father Jason Bradish, Logan Bradish and mother Dana Bradish.
News delivered to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
SPECIAL EDITION
- We can't say enough about
the local citizens who sign
up for volunteer fire departments.
They are our Hometown Heroes!
Download our tribute to these firefighters and see how you can support them.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Derry Area baseball falls to Indiana Area
- WestCo Derby rolls forward
- Latrobe Mini-Gardens leaders discuss necessary changes to project
- GOAL Magazine bringing back gala, benefiting Shop With A Cop
- Ukrainian egg sales benefiting small church, youth ministry
- Grandview Elementary principal set to retire after 33 years with district
- PSP searching for Blairsville man
- Henderson has left a legacy at LV; will retire after 35 years
- Derry Area girls sweep track meet;' boys split
- Smithley's NASCAR Xfinity Season got off to a Rocky start; Latrobe Speedway hosts’ practice.
Most Popular
Articles
- Henderson has left a legacy at LV; will retire after 35 years
- Grandview Elementary principal set to retire after 33 years with district
- Ukrainian egg sales benefiting small church, youth ministry
- Acme man suing Wicked Googly, LVPD for 2020 vehicle crash
- Derry Township residence damaged by fire
- Recapturing Our History: LAHS, Bulletin partner to ID historic photos
- Dale P. Latimer
- Wilkins always supporting teammates and classmates at Ligonier Valley
- Two elementary school wrestlers place at tourneys
- Derry Area’s Piper Anke named Carson Scholar
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.