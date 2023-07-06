Vincent Amatucci makes contact

The Latrobe Jethawks scored a 7-4 win in Game 2 of the District 31 quarterfinals on the road against Somerset. Vincent Amatucci scored one hit for Latrobe in the victory. He is shown making contact with the ball for the Jethawks during an at-bat in a game played last month.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

With the game tied 4-4 in the sixth inning, Logan Bradish stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs hoping to come through for his team.

The slugger did just that as he delivered a three-run triple which turned out to be all Latrobe needed en route to a 7-4 win in Game 2 of the Pennsylvania District 31 American Legion quarterfinals on the road Wednesday, July 5, against Somerset.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.