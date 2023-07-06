With the game tied 4-4 in the sixth inning, Logan Bradish stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs hoping to come through for his team.
The slugger did just that as he delivered a three-run triple which turned out to be all Latrobe needed en route to a 7-4 win in Game 2 of the Pennsylvania District 31 American Legion quarterfinals on the road Wednesday, July 5, against Somerset.
The win for Latrobe completed a two-game sweep of Somerset to advance to the semifinals, awaiting the winner of Murrysville and Homer City. With the win, the Jethawks have also qualified for the Region 7 Tournament.
“Stuff doesn’t really bother him,” Latrobe manager Jason Bush said of Logan Bradish. “I’m sure probably on the ride home he’s not going to be happy with his pitching performance, but he washes it off quick. He is not someone who is going to sit around and pout and as evidence he came up with the big hit (Wednesday).”
On the mound, Bradish pitched 3.2 innings, earning a no-decision, giving up three runs on two hits, while striking out four batters and walking seven. Cole Short picked up the win in relief, pitching the final three innings of the game, giving up one run on three hits, while striking out one and walking three batters.
Adam Moreland recorded one out in the game, striking out the lone batter he faced and stranding the bases loaded to end the fourth inning.
“Adam (Moreland) came in and got us out of the inning with the strikeout and that was big,” Jason Bush said. “We are forced with a little bit of a situation where we might be missing a guy or two in the next couple of days, so that was a little bit of a management situation there. We were trying to manage what our best option was and trying to get to the weekend, so obviously tip your hat to Adam (Moreland) and Cole (Short) coming out of the pen, they did a great job.”
Offensively, it wasn’t a huge day for the Jethawks, but with some small ball and tough at-bats it was enough to get the job done. Latrobe managed just five hits on the evening.
Along with Bradish, Louis Amatucci, Vincent Amatucci, Haden Sierocky and Erick Batista all recorded one hit for Latrobe. Leo Bazala did not record a hit but did tally a crucial RBI on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning.
Cooper Basciano was big at the bottom of the lineup for the Jethawks as well, dropping down a timely sacrifice bunt in the fifth inning and following that up with a walk and run scored in the sixth inning.
Jack Stynchula and Colin Bush each reached base twice, with Stynchula scoring one run and Bush scoring two runs for the Jethawks.
“Our approach at the plate was better (on Wednesday),” Bush said. “We sometimes have a tendency to go up there and just swing freely. Once we got into a little bit better counts, we did a better job of getting our pitch and did some good things. The guys at the bottom of the order did a good job of turning the lineup over. Everyone contributed, up and down the lineup.”
After a scoreless first inning, the Jethawks were the first to get on the scoreboard. Colin Bush led off the top of the second inning with a walk and Batista followed with a sacrifice bunt to move Bush to second.
Stynchula came up next and reached on a fielding error by Somerset, scoring Bush to give Latrobe a 1-0 lead. In the ensuing at-bat, Stynchula advanced to second on a wild pitch and also advanced to third on a passed ball, where the throw to third base went into left field, allowing Stynchula to score as Latrobe led 2-0.
In the next couple of innings, the offense remained quiet as Latrobe still led heading into the fourth inning. After the Jethawks went three up three down in the top of the inning, the Somerset Businessmen took the lead with three runs on one hit in the fourth inning, forcing Latrobe to pull Bradish from the mound.
That’s when Moreland came in, picking up a big strikeout to limit the damage as the game headed to the fifth inning.
The Jethawks threatened in the fifth frame, loading the bases with only one out. Somerset starting pitcher Eric Harris then induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the top half of the inning, keeping Somerset in the lead.
The Businessmen put another run across in the bottom half of the inning to increase their lead to 4-2 but Short limited the damage, stranding the bases loaded.
In the sixth, Latrobe struck for five runs, four of which came with two outs. Sierocky led the inning off with a single down the left field line, Colin Bush followed with a walk, and Batista reached on a bunt single as Latrobe was in business with the bases loaded and no outs.
After a flyout, Bazala hit a ground ball to shortstop and Batista was forced out at second base but Bazala beat the throw to first, allowing Sierocky to come across to score, cutting the lead to 4-3. Basciano followed with a walk to load the bases again.
Louis Amatucci followed by reaching base on a catcher’s interference call that allowed Bush to score, tying the game at 4-4. That’s when Bradish delivered what would be the game-winning, three-run triple to give Latrobe a 7-4 lead.
Short shut the door on Somerset in the final two innings, going 1-2-3 in the seventh with a strikeout to send Latrobe to the semifinals.
The semifinal round is scheduled to start Saturday with Latrobe’s opponent and location of the game to be determined.
“Fortunately, we have been in these situations over the years, and I know how important getting a sweep is,” Jason Bush said. “This time of year, we have been on a really grind of a schedule and any time you can get these guys off of their feet a little bit is a good thing. We are going to take tomorrow off and have a light workout Friday to get ready for the weekend.”
