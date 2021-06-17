Jake Bradish did it all for Latrobe Legion, breaking out the early offense, and handling the rest on the hill during a big 10-0 victory against Hempfield East in an American Legion District 31 game played Wednesday at Legion-Keener Field.
Latrobe upped its record to 7-3 overall, keeping the Jethawks in fourth behind Murrysville (7-1), Yough (7-1) and Bushy Run (7-2) in league play.
The Jethawks won their fourth straight game on Wednesday. They previously won three straight prior to a loss against Bushy Run last week, and Latrobe has now taken seven of its last eight games since losing its first two of the season.
Latrobe topped Kiski Valley and West Hempfield last weekend by a 28-0 margin, allowing just one hit in the weekend set before rallying against West Hempfield for a two-run road victory. Latrobe has outscored the opposition 45-7 during its recent four-game win streak.
Latrobe is scheduled to host Young Township, 6 p.m. at Legion-Keener Field before a Friday night showdown, 6 p.m. against rival Unity Township at Whitney Field. Saturday’s game at Hempfield East is scheduled to begin at noon.
Latrobe scored seven runs in the bottom of the second against Hempfield East (4-5) and two more in the third for an early 9-0 lead. The Jethawks tacked on one more in the sixth, as the game ended early because of the 10-run rule.
Bradish led the charge offensively and on the mound. Bradish doubled twice, scored a run and drove in four at the plate. He also tossed a three-hit, complete-game shutout, ending with four strikeouts and one walk.
Ben Anderson helped his pitcher with two hits, a triple and a double, and one scored, while Erick Batista singled twice and scored a run. Clay Petrosky singled twice and scored two, while Logan Gustafson also had a hit and two runs. Logan Short and Mason Krinock both singled and scored for Latrobe, which produced 10 runs on 11 hits.
Shane Evans, Rob Seigenfuse and Aiden Lukhart had the hits for Hempfield East. Evans also took the mound loss, as he lasted two innings with one strikeout and zero walks.
Latrobe put the game away with seven runs in the second inning.
With one out, Batista singled and hustled to second on a bobbled ball in the outfield. Gustafson delivered a RBI single and back-to-back errors allowed another run to cross. Petrosky hit an RBI single, followed by a two-run double from Bradish. Vinny Amatucci lifted a sacrifice fly and Short brought home another run with a hit. Anderson closed the big inning with a RBI double.
Latrobe tacked on two more runs in the third inning. Gustafson drew a one-out walk and Krinock singled. After a fielder’s choice, Bradish hit his second two-run double of the game to make it 9-0.
The Jethawks ended it in the sixth inning. With one out, Anderson tripled to deep left and Batista brought him home with a sacrifice fly.
———
Hemp. East Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Firmstne 3 0 0 Petrosky 4 2 2 Smith 3 0 0 Bradish 3 1 2 Evans 3 0 1 Amatcci 2 0 0 Patton 2 0 0 Short 4 1 1 Seignfse 2 0 1 Andersn 4 1 2 McBride 3 0 0 Batista 2 1 2 Cooper 2 0 0 Gustafsn 2 2 1 O’Bryan 2 0 0 King 3 1 0 Lukhart 2 0 1 Krinock 3 1 1
Totals 22 0 3 Totals 27 10 11Hemp. East 000 000 0 — 0 3 4Latrobe 072 001 0 — 10 11 1 Doubles: Bradish-2, Anderson (L) Triples: Anderson (L) Strikeouts by: Bradish-4 (L); Evans-1, O’Bryan-3 (HE) Base on balls by: Bradish-1 (L); Evans-0, O’Bryan-3 (HE) Winning pitcher: Jake Bradish Losing pitcher: Shane Evans
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.