Ligonier Valley’s long winless streak in girls basketball is history.
The Lady Rams broke a 28-game losing skid in a big way Friday, using a huge first half and a monster offensive performance from Haley Boyd to upend visiting Valley in an exhibition contest.
Ligonier Valley, which moved to 1-12 overall, had last tasted victory on Feb. 5, 2020, a 38-21 home win against Northern Cambria when Ligonier Valley was still part of the District 6 Heritage Conference.
A fast start and an eye-popping game from Boyd played key roles in ending the streak.
The Lady Rams led 23-4 after one quarter and poured in a another 22 points in the second to take a commanding 25-point lead, 45-20, into the break.
Ligonier Valley didn’t let up after intermission, either, keeping the scoring going while limiting Valley (1-11) to just 12 second-half points. In all, the Lady Vikings were held to single digits in three of four quarters.
Boyd had a game to remember on Friday. She finished with a game-best 38 points, which included 12 baskets — six 3-pointers — to go along with an 8-for-14 showing at the foul line.
If all the scoring wasn’t enough, Boyd also chipped in eight rebounds, six assists and five steals.
Lyla Barr added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Rams, while Madison Marinchak added 11 points.
Maddie Griffin finished with eight rebounds for the winners, Sydnee Foust had six boards, Misty Miller had five steals and Amanda Woods collected four steals.
Ligonier Valley resumes section play at 7 p.m. Monday when it visits Southmoreland.
———
VALLEY (32)
Wyley 2-0-5; Jan. Norman 6-0-12; Albert 1-0-3; Jad. Norman 5-0-10; Woody 1-0-2. Totals, 15-0(0)—32
LIGONIER VALLEY (69) Marinchak 4-0-11; Myers 0-2-2; Miller 1-0-2; Barr 5-2-12; Boyd 12-8-38; Painter 1-0-2; Griffin 1-0-2. Totals, 24-12(18)—69.
Score by Quarters Valley 4 16 8 4 — 32 Lig. Valley 23 22 12 12 — 69 Three-point field goals: VAL: Wyley, Albert. LV Boyd-6; Marinchak-3
