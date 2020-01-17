It was a breakout game for the Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team.
The Lady Rams released early-season frustrations and posted their second win, doubling up host Northern Cambria with a 50-24 victory during a District 6 Heritage Conference game Thursday.
The Lady Rams won their second game of the season and first in conference play. They are 2-11 overall and snapped a 10-game losing streak with the victory.
Ligonier Valley’s last and only win of the season before Thursday came on Dec. 7, a 45-23 victory against Mount Pleasant in the second day of the Greensburg Salem Tipoff Tournament.
Haley Boyd guided the Lady Rams to their second with of the season. Boyd tallied a double-double with 28 points, 10 steals and five three-pointers.
Kaelyn Adams scored six points, but she posted a double-double with 11 rebounds and 10 steals. Lizzy Crissman tallied two points, but also pulled down 10 rebounds and had three blocks. Maddie Griffin had two points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rams.
Ligonier Valley kept Northern Cambria winless this season. The Lady Rams got off to a strong start with a 14-3 lead through one quarter. They led, 25-11, at halftime after outscoring Northern Cambria, 11-8, in the second period.
LV extended its lead, besting Northern Cambria by four points, 10-6, in the third quarter to open a 35-17 lead heading into the fourth. Grace Krumenacker led Northern Cambria with a team-best 12 points.
Ligonier Valley effectively ended the game, doubling up Northern Cambria, 14-7, in the fourth quarter to finish off the 26-point victory.
Ligonier Valley will travel to Saltsburg on Tuesday for another Heritage Conference contest. The Lady Rams fell to Saltsburg, 59-22, on Dec. 17 at home.
——— LIGONIER VALLEY (50)
Adams 1-4-6; Woods 2-0-4; Lawson 2-0-4; Jasper 1-0-2; Boyd 11-1-28; Crissman 1-0-2; Griffin 1-0-2; Sheedy 1-0-2; Myers 0-0-0. Totals, 20-5(17)—50
NORTHERN CAMBRIA (24)
Olenchick 0-0-0; Kollar 2-3-7; Krumenacker 4-4-12; Donatelli 2-0-5; Cavaliers 0-0-0. Totals, 8-7(19)—24
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 14 11 10 14 — 50 No. Cambria 3 8 6 7 — 24
Three-point field goals: Boyd-5; Donatelli
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.