There were hits galore — 83 of them — during three Westmoreland County Old-Timers League 55 and older makeup games played over the weekend.
Bowman Land Surveying, Wellington Resource Group and Merlin Funeral Home each picked up victories against Latrobe Legion, McCabe Funeral Home and Blue Sky Design, respectively.
Bowman 14,
Latrobe 8
In a slugfest that featured 40 hits, Bowman Land Surveying ultimately downed Latrobe Legion, 14-8.
Latrobe led 2-1 after two and a half innings before Bowman pounded out nine runs in the bottom of the third. Despite scoring just four of the game’s final 10 runs, Bowman held on for a six-run victory.
Lou Pianetti led Bowman with four singles and three runs scored. Five Bowman players collected three singles: Dave Bengel, Bill Ashbaugh, Tom McKee, Scott Bowman and Jeff Green. John Boyle and Mike Stephens each singled twice for Bowman, which produced 14 runs on 23 hits.
Bob Dittman recorded two hits, including the game’s only extra base hit — a double. Charles McNerney, Dave Cassler, Bob Charles and Bob Fairman each singled twice. Mike Nath, Tom Shomo, Bruce Frerotte, Mike Self, Chuck Barchfeld, Slim Stoupis and Don Cooke each singled.
McKee earned the mound win, recording a strikeout and a walk. Bruce Sedlock was saddled with the loss, fanning two and walking two.
Wellington 11,
McCabe 6
After taking an early lead, Wellington Resource Group produced six runs in the fifth inning en route to a five-run victory against McCabe Funeral Home.
Wellington (5-7) scored three runs in the opening frame and led 5-2 after three complete innings before. Trailing 11-2, McCabe scored the game’s final four runs, but Wellington did enough to hold on.
Scott Duchateau and John Greiner each collected two hits, including a double, to lead Wellington (4-8) at the plate. Scott McIlnay, John Janick, Ray Saffer and Ray Mauro each singled twice. Mark Sherrod, Tom Shirley and Tom Buerkle also singled.
Jeff Simpson collected two hits, including a two-bagger, to guice McCabe offensively. Tim Fedele singled twice, while Russ Ziolko and Eric Zimmerman each doubled. John College and Doug Smartnick also singled.
Winning pitcher McIlnay threw two strikeouts and two walks. College took the loss, fanning three and walking two.
Merlin 9,
Blue Sky 4
Merlin Funeral Home broke open a 2-all tie late on during a five-run win versus Blue Sky Design. Both teams collected 10 hits apiece.
Joe Lininger and Paul Besterci each singled twice to lead Merlin (5-7) at the plate. Jeff Rhodes, Ray Lininger, Paul Smith, Mark Loutsenheizer, Dave Basile and Bruce Mancini also singled.
Mike Proch singled in all three at bats to pace Blue Sky (2-9) offensively. Rich Santella and Jeff Hickman each ripped two singles. Dwayne Amoroso, John Cenkner and Tony Marcocci also singled.
Besterci was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and a walk. Proch suffered the loss, strikeout out two and walking five.
———
Latrobe 002 402 0 — 8 17 2Bowman 109 220 x — 14 23 0 Doubles: Dittman (L) Strikeouts by: McKee-1, Pianetti-0 (B); Sedlock-2, Cooke-2 (L) Base on balls by: McKee-1, Pianetti-1 (B); Sedlock-2, Cooke-1 (L) Winning pitcher: Tom McKee Losing pitcher: Bruce Sedlock
Wellngtn 302 060 0 — 11 15 1Fraicola’s 011 002 2 — 6 8 3 Doubles: Duchateau, Greiner (W); Simpson, Ziolko, Zimmerman (M) Strikeouts by: McIlnay-2, Janick-1 (W); College-3, Campbell-0, Donaldson-1 (M) Base on balls by: McIlnay-2, Janick-1 (W); College-2, Campbell-5, Donaldson-2 (M) Winning pitcher: Scott McIlnay Losing pitcher: John College
Blue Sky 000 200 2 — 4 10 1Merlin 002 043 x — 9 10 3 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Besterci-3, Stiles-0, Rhodes-1 (M); Proch-2, Hickman-0 (B) Base on balls by: Besterci-1, Stiles-1, Rhodes-0 (M); Proch-5, Hickman-1 (B) Winning pitcher: Paul Besterci Losing pitcher: Mike Proch
