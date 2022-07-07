Merlin scored eight runs in the top of the first but could not hold the lead as Bowman rallied back using 11 hits and 10 walks to eventually tie the game at 12-12 in Westmoreland County Old-Timers’ action on Saturday.
Bowman pushed two runs across in the bottom of the sixth to seal the victory.
John DeMonte contributed three hits, including a double and a triple for Bowman, while Charlie Bashioum and Scott Bowman each singled twice. Bruce Mancini added a double for Bowman. Leading hitters for Merlin were Skip Polvinale with three hits, including a double, while Bob Dittman, Dave Basile, Ron Hamacher, and Bob Elsavage all added two hits. Dittman and Elsavage each had a double.
Lou Pianetti got the win on the mound for Bowman while Paul Besterci took the loss for Merlin
Bowman improves to 4-2 while Merlin drops to 3-5.
---
McCabe’s 7, Legion 5
What was a close contest early, turned in favor of McCabe’s in the middle innings of its game against Legion on Saturday.
McCabe’s had an early 3-0 lead over Legion after an inning-and-a-half of play, but Legion exorcised the demons from its bats and exploded for four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 4-3 lead.
After scoring a run in the third, McCabe’s drew even with Legion at 4-4. McCabe’s would add three more runs in the fourth to push into a 7-4 lead.
Legion fell silent until it posted a run in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to catch McCabe’s.
John Boyle and Tim Donaldson hit a double each for McCabe’s.
Boyle also earned the win, striking out four and walking four. Dave Fairman took the loss for Legion. He struck out two and walked none.
McCabe’s improves to 5-1, while Legion falls to 1-5.
