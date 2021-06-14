Two games featured more than 30 hits during Westmoreland County Old-Timers League action this weekend.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home scattered 18 during a four-run win against Latrobe Legion. Meanwhile, Blue Sky Sign Design Co. pounded out 10 runs on 16 hits against McCabe Funeral Home.
Also this weekend, Bowman Land Surveying Co. used a big third-inning en route to a three-run win against Wellington Resource Group.
Bowman 8,
Wellington 5
Trailing by a run, Bowman Land Surveying Co. scored five runs in the bottom of the third and held on for a three-run win against Wellington Resource Group.
Wellington led 2-1 through two complete innings before Bowman broke out for five runs in the third to take a 6-2 lead. Bowman added two more runs in the fifth inning and held off Wellington, which plated three runs in the sixth.
Art Boyle and Tom McKee led Bowman at the plate, each with two singles. McKee also drove in three runs. Scott Bowman doubled, while Mark Boerio, Mike Stephens, Bill Ashbaugh and John Boyle all added singles for Bowman, which scored eight runs on nine hits.
Joe Morrow had three singles to guide Wellington (0-3) offensively. Shawn Gustafson collected two hits, while Scott McIlnay doubled.
Boyle earned the win, striking out one and walking none. Ernie Downs suffered the loss, with no strikeouts and a walk.
Hartman-Graz. 8,
Latrobe Legion 4
In a 35-hit slugfest, Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home prevailed by four runs against Latrobe Legion.
Latrobe Legion led 3-1 after the first inning, but Hartman-Graziano scored seven of the game’s final eight runs — including three in the sixth and four in the eighth.
Willburn led Hartman-Graziano at the plate with three hits, including a double, and a run. Fry collected three singles, while Mike Gigliotti, Lou Downey, Bittner, Davis and Bartex all had two base hits. Bill Bush and Stanko also singled for Hartman-Graziano, which scored eight runs on 18 hits.
Dittman had three singles to pace Latrobe Legion offensively. Charles and Don Cooke each recorded two hits, including a double, while Mike Self, Dave Fairman and Ashbaugh all had two hits apiece. Barchfeld, Slim Stoupis, Chuck Dunningan and Mike Nath each singled for Latrobe Legion, which scored four runs on 17 hits.
Winning pitcher Bartex had two strikeouts while issuing zero walks. Cooke fanned three and walked one in defeat.
Blue Sky 10,
McCabe 8
Blue Sky Sign Design Co.’s early lead propelled the team to a two-run victory against McCabe Funeral Home.
Blue Sky led 6-2 after two complete innings, but McCabe cut the deficit to two runs, 8-6, in the fifth innings. Both teams scored a pair of runs over the final two innings.
Butch Ray had three of Blue Sky’s 16 hits. Rich Santella and Jeff Hickman each singled twice. Dwayne Amoroso doubled, while Curt Fontaine, Tony Marcocci, Rick Cairns, Mike Proch, Scott Stiffler, John Greenlee, Bill McCurdy and John Cenkner all singled.
Tim Donaldson led McCabe offensively by collecting three hits and three runs, including a double. Randy Campbell singled three times, while Doug Smartnick singled twice. Tom Deichect, John College, Jeff Simpson, Tim Fedele, Russ Ziolko, Eric Zimmerman and Karl Vogle all singled for McCabe, which scored eight runs on 15 hits.
Hickman earned the mound win, with no strikeout or walks, while Campbell took the loss — fanning zero and walking five.
———
Wellingtn 020 003 0 — 5 10 2Bowman 105 020 x — 8 9 1 Doubles: Bowman (B); McIlnay (W) Strikeouts by: Boyle-1, Bengel-1, Bowman-1 (B); Downs-0, McIlnay-2 (W) Base on balls by: Boyle-0, Bengel-1, Bowman-0 (B); Downs-1, McIlnay-3 (W) Winning pitcher: John Boyle Losing pitcher: Ernie Downs
McCabe 020 040 2 — 8 15 0Blue Sky 420 112 x — 1016 0 Doubles: Amoroso, Donaldson (M) Strikeouts by: Hickman-0, Amoroso-2, Proch-1, Fontaine-0, Greenlee-0 (B); Campbell-0, Donaldson-3, College-0 (M) Base on balls by: Hickman-0, Amoroso-0, Proch-0, Fontaine-1, Greenlee-0 (B); Campbell-5, Donaldson-1, College-0 (M) Winning pitcher: Jeff Hickman Losing pitcher: Randy Campbell
Hartman 100 003 04 — 8 18 3Latrobe 300 000 10 — 4 17 5 Doubles: Wilburn (H-G); Cooke, Charles (L) Strikeouts by: Bartex-2, Stanko-1, Fry-1 (H-G); Cooke-3, Sedlock-3, Fairman-0 (L) Base on balls by: Bartex-0, Stanko-1, Fry-0 (H-G); Cooke-1, Sedlock-1, Fairman-2 (L) Winning pitcher: Bartex Losing pitcher: Don Cooke
